ACFR, Department of Forestry respond to forest fire at Round Top Trail

Career and volunteer fire rescue units from Albemarle County were dispatched to a report of a forest fire in the vicinity of the Round Top Trail near Foxhaven Farm and the Ragged Mountain Reservoir off Reservoir Road on Monday at 4:10 p.m.

Crews from the Virginia Department of Forestry and Albemarle County are working to contain the fire, which is estimated to cover an 10-acre area. The first apparatus arrived on scene seven minutes after dispatch.

The community is asked to avoid area trails for the next several days to provide crews space to work and due to the presence of smoke.

There were no reported injuries at the time of the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Albemarle County Fire Rescue and Virginia Department of Forestry. If the public has any information related to the fire, contact 434-296-5833.

