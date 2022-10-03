Menu
accuweather remnants of hurricane ian caused widespread power outages in virginia
AccuWeather: Remnants of Hurricane Ian caused widespread power outages in Virginia

Crystal Graham
hurricane ian
Submitted/Hurricane Ian/Myrtle Beach, S.C., Friday, Sept. 30

Cleanup from the devastation of Hurricane Ian continued across the Carolinas and Virginia following its landfall on the coast on Friday.

Virginia, hit by Ian’s impacts, was down to just under 8,000 power outages Sunday afternoon.

Ian made its third U.S. landfall Friday at 2:05 p.m. near Georgetown, S.C., with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph — a Category 1 hurricane.

Ian’s landfall led to high-water rescue teams saving countless numbers of people who were stranded or trapped in coastal towns as the storm surge submerged roads, stalled vehicles and swept into homes.

Ian, which quickly downgraded to a tropical rainstorm, worked its way up the East Coast and inland Saturday, dousing Virginia and the Washington, D.C., area with heavy rains.

Broken utility poles and power lines were part of the damages in the area, causing widespread power outages.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

