AccuWeather: Remnants of Hurricane Ian caused widespread power outages in Virginia

Cleanup from the devastation of Hurricane Ian continued across the Carolinas and Virginia following its landfall on the coast on Friday.

Virginia, hit by Ian’s impacts, was down to just under 8,000 power outages Sunday afternoon.

Ian made its third U.S. landfall Friday at 2:05 p.m. near Georgetown, S.C., with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph — a Category 1 hurricane.

Ian’s landfall led to high-water rescue teams saving countless numbers of people who were stranded or trapped in coastal towns as the storm surge submerged roads, stalled vehicles and swept into homes.

Ian, which quickly downgraded to a tropical rainstorm, worked its way up the East Coast and inland Saturday, dousing Virginia and the Washington, D.C., area with heavy rains.

Broken utility poles and power lines were part of the damages in the area, causing widespread power outages.

For more information, visit AccuWeather.com