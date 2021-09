Accident on Route 29 in Nelson County takes life of New Jersey woman

Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 29, north of Route 617, at 6:58 a.m. Tuesday.

A 2014 Dodge Journey was traveling south when it ran off the right side of the road and stuck a culvert, an embankment and a tree.

The driver, Hasina K. Camacho-Prather, 28, of Brigantine Boulevard, N.J., died at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.