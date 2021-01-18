Accident involving pedestrian claims life of 90-year-old Staunton man

A crash in the 1100 block of Jefferson Highway in the Fishersville area Saturday night took the life of a Staunton man.

Howard A. Tillou, 90, was attempting to cross Jefferson Highway around 7:30 p.m. when he was struck by a 2007 Buick Lucerne. The vehicle was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian.

The driver of the Buick was uninjured in the crash.

Tillou was transported to University of Virginia Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

