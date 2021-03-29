Accident involving moped in Greene County results in fatality
A Barboursville man is dead from injuries sustained in an accident involving a moped in Greene County on Saturday morning.
Adilio Lara-Lemus, 48, of Barboursville, Va., died at the scene of the 6:34 a.m. accident on Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) just east of the intersection with Route 645 (Moore Road).
A 2018 Yamaha Moped being driven by Lara-Lemus was traveling west on Route 33 when it crossed the center line and struck a 2001 Isuzu Rodeo driven by Dawn C. Thomas, 56, of Ruckersville, head-on.
The impact caused Lara-Lemus to be thrown from the vehicle.
Lara-Lemus was wearing a helmet.
Thomas was not injured in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.