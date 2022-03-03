Accident involving a school bus in Augusta County: No injuries

Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash involving an Augusta County school bus at the intersection of Route 611 and Route 340 at 7:43 a.m. Wednesday.

The school bus was traveling north on Route 340 and attempted to make a left turn onto Route 611. While in the intersection, the bus was struck by a 2011 Kia Forte that was traveling east on Route 611 and attempting to make a left turn onto Route 340.

The driver of the Kia, Harold D. Crawford, Jr., 37, of Waynesboro, was uninjured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.

No one on the school bus was injured, and the students were transferred to another bus.

Charges are pending. The crash remains under investigation.