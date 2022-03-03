Accident involving a school bus in Augusta County: No injuries

Augusta Free Press

Published Wednesday, Mar. 2, 2022, 7:41 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP

Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Pandora

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

school bus
(© Stuart Monk – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash involving an Augusta County school bus at the intersection of Route 611 and Route 340 at 7:43 a.m. Wednesday.

The school bus was traveling north on Route 340 and attempted to make a left turn onto Route 611. While in the intersection, the bus was struck by a 2011 Kia Forte that was traveling east on Route 611 and attempting to make a left turn onto Route 340.

The driver of the Kia, Harold D. Crawford, Jr., 37, of Waynesboro, was uninjured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.

No one on the school bus was injured, and the students were transferred to another bus.

Charges are pending. The crash remains under investigation.


augusta free press news
augusta free press
augusta free press