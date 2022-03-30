Accessorize your iPhone 12 and stand out in the crowd

In our technology-driven society, you can often tell a lot about a person based on their phone. Sounds crazy, right? But actually, think about how many times you’ve seen someone with certain accessories or the lack thereof and had a pretty good idea of their interests and overall style. For instance, the guy with a foldable case over his Samsung Galaxy Note 8 may be pretty conservative once you get to know them. On the contrary, a girl with a friendly, bubbly personality may have a case covered in daisies to protect her iPhone 11. With the right phone accessories, you could tell an empowering (or just informative) story with your iPhone 12 red. The diversity of iPhone accessories is endless, resulting in the creative construction of a personality for your phone that resonates with you.

Safeguard it

For most, spending nearly $1,000 on the phone translates to also investing in some protective accessories. Those protective additions could be a safeguarding case, such as an Otterbox MagSafe case or a heavy-duty glass screen protector to prevent damage to the highly exposed screen or the phone itself.

The iPhone 12 red has a 6.1 Super Retina XDR display. But, again, with its rounded corners, this beautiful display screen is exposed to possible dangers without proper protective measures. Though it contains a ceramic shield that is said to be more challenging than any smartphone glass, I’m sure we all know someone that manages to break through it.

There are several different people that you may find that would prefer to take the protective accessory route. For instance, the clumsy ones that, luckily, are aware and accepting of their clumsiness, as well as athletes that may drop their phone on occasion during their busy days, and younger kids whose parents do not want to take a chance on their “money going down the drain.”

Make it cute

For some, protection isn’t that high on their priority list. However, it is a bonus if the accessories are considered cute first. The easiest and most common way to accessorize an iPhone 12 red to make it look cute is a phone case! Now, while this aspect is highly subjective, the objective is more or less the same, make your phone look cute to you. This is where your phone could display your interests to those around (for obvious reasons), and often it is the most enjoyable.

The iPhone 12 red is a visually appealing phone alone due to its unique device features. However, their popularity and compatibility with so many companies and products result in a fantastic array of accessories to make your phone pop! As previously mentioned, having a cute phone case is always the way to go. As time goes on, iPhone compatible accessories get more and more unique, from LED lights, mirrors, pop sockets, and ring holders (which add a layer of convenience). It is so easy to find cute, decorative accent pieces for your phone, and it has become even easier to find ways to customize them whether you decide to take on a DIY project or find someone that enjoys those tasks as hobbies, standing out in the crowd with your iPhone red has never been easier.

Keep it convenient

It’s 2022, and convenience is king, especially if it comes in a cute, unique design—for example, a cardholder for your iPhone. We’ve seen it time and time again, and quite frankly, we love them! It makes those super quick runs to the grocery store so much more convenient because you are free of worrying about stuffing your purse or finding your wallet. In addition, you can tell if a person is typically on the go if they have one of these.

A previously mentioned accessory is the ring holder, which makes it easy to hold your phone and functions as a stand. So say goodbye to finding random objects to stack your phone against to watch videos.

The fantastic thing about the iPhone 12 red’s compatibility is its support with MagSafe accessories. This addition is great for the protection and safeguarding of your iPhone and the attachment to faster, wireless charging. Now, doesn’t that sound as convenient as convenience gets? But what about the built-in comfort that the iPhone 12 has to offer.

The iPhone 12 red was developed with industry-leading water resistance features. This makes it splash, water, and dust resistant. Though these conditions are not permanent, they certainly come in handy in accidental instances. The user guide that comes with the phone gives you instructions on proper cleaning and drying your iPhone 12 red to avoid damage (so do not dunk your iPhone in water to test it).

Time to personalize

Now, with a pretty decent idea of how you can accessorize your new iPhone 12 red, it’s time to make the magic happen. The plus side of this innovative phone is its compatibility and diversity. You don’t have to pick just one of the above features to accessorize and personalize your phone; you can have it all.

The time is now. Get creative and style your iPhone to scream you are the owner. Make your phone cute and convenient with protective accessories. The sky is the limit.

Story by Jacob Maslow

