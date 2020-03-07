Access Arts Charlottesville/Albemarle ﻿opens March 14

Access Arts Charlottesville/Albemarle is set for a Saturday, March 14, opening for its 20th annual visual arts show.

More than 100 artists will display their works in the show, which promotes and develops opportunities for art and creative expression for people of all ages and abilities.

The show opens Saturday, March 14, with an event at Carver Recreation Center that begins at 6:30 p.m.

“This show is a unique opportunity for individuals with disabilities to be recognized for their creativity and talent,” said Diana Wilson, art show coordinator. “The variety of medium is amazing.”

Many of the artists will be on hand to discuss their work and meet the public. Many of the pieces will also be available for purchase.

