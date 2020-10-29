ACC Women’s Soccer Notebook: Schedule, news and notes

Schedule

Thursday, Oct. 29

No. 5 Duke at No. 2 Florida State | 4 p.m. | RSN

Syracuse at Miami | 7 p.m. | ACCNX

Pitt at No. 3 Clemson | 7 p.m. | ACCNX

Virginia Tech at Wake Forest | 7 p.m. | RSN

No. 1 North Carolina at Louisville | 8 p.m. | ACCN

Sunday, Nov. 1

No. 10 Virginia at Syracuse | Noon | RSN

Pitt at Wake Forest | 1 p.m. | ACCNX

Virginia Tech at Boston College | 1:30 p.m. | ACCN

No. 3 Clemson at No. 2 Florida State | 3:30 p.m. | RSN

No. 5 Duke at Miami | 3:30 p.m. | ACCN

No. 13 Notre Dame at No. 1 North Carolina | 5:30 p.m. | ACCN

News and Notes

Six ACC teams ranked in United Soccer Coaches Poll

Six ACC teams are ranked in this week’s United Soccer Coaches Poll – the most of any conference – highlighted by four of the nation’s top four teams.

The ACC owns four of the top-five teams for the third consecutive week.

North Carolina headlines the poll as the No. 1 team in the country, followed by No. 2 Florida State, No. 3 Clemson and No. 5 Duke.

No. 10 Virginia and No. 13 Notre Dame round out the poll for the conference.

Final week of regular season ACC play

Heading into the final week of conference play, none of the seeds for the 2020 ACC Women’s Soccer Championship have been decided.

Florida State and North Carolina currently lead the conference in points with 18 apiece, as both squads look to finish strong to earn one of the top two seeds.

This week’s results will decide the top-eight teams to advance to the ACC Championship.

Times, networks announced for ACC Championship

Game times and television designations for the ACC Championship, set for November 10, 13 and 15 at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C., have been announced.

Quarterfinal matches are set for 12:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10. All four matches will air live on ACC Network.

The semifinals will take place on Friday, Nov. 13, at 5:30 and 8 p.m. on ACC Network.

ESPNU will have coverage of the final on Sunday, Nov. 15 at noon.

ACC in the national rankings

ACC teams and ACC student-athletes currently lead the nation in numerous categories.

Florida State owns the top spot in points per game (9.50) and scoring offense (3.67).

Pitt leads the country in total points (81), total goals (29) and total assists (23).

Virginia leads the nation in shots per game (18.88).

Syracuse’s Lysianne Proulx headlines the nation in saves per game with 10.17.

Pitt’s Amanda West paces the nation in total goals (11) and total points (26). She also is tied for the national lead in goals per game with 1.00.

Virginia Tech’s Emily Gray is No. 1 in the nation in total assists with seven on the year.

