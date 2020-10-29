ACC Women’s Soccer Notebook: Schedule, news and notes
Schedule
Thursday, Oct. 29
- No. 5 Duke at No. 2 Florida State | 4 p.m. | RSN
- No. 10 Virginia at Boston College | 6 p.m. | ACCN
- Syracuse at Miami | 7 p.m. | ACCNX
- Pitt at No. 3 Clemson | 7 p.m. | ACCNX
- Virginia Tech at Wake Forest | 7 p.m. | RSN
- No. 1 North Carolina at Louisville | 8 p.m. | ACCN
Sunday, Nov. 1
- No. 10 Virginia at Syracuse | Noon | RSN
- Pitt at Wake Forest | 1 p.m. | ACCNX
- Virginia Tech at Boston College | 1:30 p.m. | ACCN
- No. 3 Clemson at No. 2 Florida State | 3:30 p.m. | RSN
- No. 5 Duke at Miami | 3:30 p.m. | ACCN
- No. 13 Notre Dame at No. 1 North Carolina | 5:30 p.m. | ACCN
News and Notes
Six ACC teams ranked in United Soccer Coaches Poll
Six ACC teams are ranked in this week’s United Soccer Coaches Poll – the most of any conference – highlighted by four of the nation’s top four teams.
The ACC owns four of the top-five teams for the third consecutive week.
North Carolina headlines the poll as the No. 1 team in the country, followed by No. 2 Florida State, No. 3 Clemson and No. 5 Duke.
No. 10 Virginia and No. 13 Notre Dame round out the poll for the conference.
Final week of regular season ACC play
Heading into the final week of conference play, none of the seeds for the 2020 ACC Women’s Soccer Championship have been decided.
Florida State and North Carolina currently lead the conference in points with 18 apiece, as both squads look to finish strong to earn one of the top two seeds.
This week’s results will decide the top-eight teams to advance to the ACC Championship.
Times, networks announced for ACC Championship
Game times and television designations for the ACC Championship, set for November 10, 13 and 15 at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C., have been announced.
Quarterfinal matches are set for 12:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10. All four matches will air live on ACC Network.
The semifinals will take place on Friday, Nov. 13, at 5:30 and 8 p.m. on ACC Network.
ESPNU will have coverage of the final on Sunday, Nov. 15 at noon.
ACC in the national rankings
ACC teams and ACC student-athletes currently lead the nation in numerous categories.
- Florida State owns the top spot in points per game (9.50) and scoring offense (3.67).
- Pitt leads the country in total points (81), total goals (29) and total assists (23).
- Virginia leads the nation in shots per game (18.88).
- Syracuse’s Lysianne Proulx headlines the nation in saves per game with 10.17.
- Pitt’s Amanda West paces the nation in total goals (11) and total points (26). She also is tied for the national lead in goals per game with 1.00.
- Virginia Tech’s Emily Gray is No. 1 in the nation in total assists with seven on the year.