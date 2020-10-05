 

ACC Week 6 TV: UVA-Wake Forest at 4, Virginia Tech-BC in prime time

Published Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, 12:52 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

tv video

(© Proxima Studio – stock.adobe.com)

The ACC has set the starting time for the UVA road game at Wake Forest on Saturday, Oct. 17, for 4 p.m.

The game will be televised on the ACC Network.

The prime-time ACC Network slot goes to the Boston College-Virginia Tech game that kicks off at 8 p.m.

Schedule: Oct. 17

  • Clemson at Georgia Tech, noon on ABC or ACC Network
    – network designation after the games of 10/10
  • Pitt at Miami, noon on ABC or ACC Network
    – network designation after the games of 10/10
  • Liberty at Syracuse, noon on ACC RSN
  • Louisville at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m. on NBC (as previously announced)
  • Duke at NC State, 3:30 p.m. on ACC RSN
  • Virginia at Wake Forest, 4 p.m. on ACC Network
  • North Carolina at Florida State, 7 p.m. on ESPN
  • Boston College at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m. on ACC Network

augusta free press news
augusta free press news
augusta free press news
 

Comments