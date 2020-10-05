ACC Week 6 TV: UVA-Wake Forest at 4, Virginia Tech-BC in prime time
The ACC has set the starting time for the UVA road game at Wake Forest on Saturday, Oct. 17, for 4 p.m.
The game will be televised on the ACC Network.
The prime-time ACC Network slot goes to the Boston College-Virginia Tech game that kicks off at 8 p.m.
Schedule: Oct. 17
- Clemson at Georgia Tech, noon on ABC or ACC Network
– network designation after the games of 10/10
- Pitt at Miami, noon on ABC or ACC Network
– network designation after the games of 10/10
- Liberty at Syracuse, noon on ACC RSN
- Louisville at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m. on NBC (as previously announced)
- Duke at NC State, 3:30 p.m. on ACC RSN
- Virginia at Wake Forest, 4 p.m. on ACC Network
- North Carolina at Florida State, 7 p.m. on ESPN
- Boston College at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m. on ACC Network