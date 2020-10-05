ACC Week 6 TV: UVA-Wake Forest at 4, Virginia Tech-BC in prime time

Published Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, 12:52 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The ACC has set the starting time for the UVA road game at Wake Forest on Saturday, Oct. 17, for 4 p.m.

The game will be televised on the ACC Network.

The prime-time ACC Network slot goes to the Boston College-Virginia Tech game that kicks off at 8 p.m.

Schedule: Oct. 17

Clemson at Georgia Tech, noon on ABC or ACC Network

– network designation after the games of 10/10

– network designation after the games of 10/10 Pitt at Miami, noon on ABC or ACC Network

– network designation after the games of 10/10

– network designation after the games of 10/10 Liberty at Syracuse, noon on ACC RSN

Louisville at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m. on NBC (as previously announced)

Duke at NC State, 3:30 p.m. on ACC RSN

Virginia at Wake Forest, 4 p.m. on ACC Network

North Carolina at Florida State, 7 p.m. on ESPN

Boston College at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m. on ACC Network

Related

Comments