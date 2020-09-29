ACC Volleyball: Schedule, news and notes for Week 3

Published Tuesday, Sep. 29, 2020, 6:49 pm

Upcoming Schedule

Friday, Oct. 2

Miami at Wake Forest | Noon | RSN

Duke at Virginia | 6:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Notre Dame | 7 p.m.

Virginia Tech at NC State | 7 p.m.

Louisville at Boston College | 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 3

Miami at Wake Forest | 3 p.m.

Virginia Tech at NC State | 5 p.m.

Syracuse at Notre Dame | 6 p.m.

Duke at Virginia | 6:30 p.m.

Louisville at Boston College | 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 7

Florida State at Georgia Tech | 6 p.m. | ACCN

Thursday, Oct. 8

Florida State at Georgia Tech | 4 p.m. | ACCN

Miami at Clemson | 6 p.m. | RSN

Friday, Oct. 9

Miami at Clemson | 4 p.m. | RSN

Syracuse at Louisville | 6 p.m. | ACCN

Virginia Tech at Duke | 6:30 p.m.

Virginia at North Carolina | 6:30 p.m.

Boston College at Pitt | 7 p.m. | RSN

Saturday, Oct. 10

Virginia Tech at Duke | 4 p.m.

Boston College at Pitt | 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Louisville | 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 11

Virginia at North Carolina | 5:30 p.m. | ACCN

News and Notes

Duke, Notre Dame, Syracuse start undefeated

Duke, Notre Dame and Syracuse lead the standings after the first weekend of conference play, with Duke and Syracuse at 2-0 and Notre Dame at 1-0.

Leading the nation

ACC teams lead all NCAA Division I teams in four stat categories. Duke ranks first in blocks per set (3.00) and opponent hitting percentage (.088), Notre Dame leads the nation in aces per set (2.33) and Virginia averages the most digs per set (18.67).

Best in three

ACC student-athletes lead the nation in three stat categories. Notre Dame’s Hattie Monson paces the country in aces per set (1.00), Louisville’s Alexis Hamilton ranks first in digs per set (7.67) and tied for the most blocks per set with 1.67 are Louisville’s Amaya Tillman, Notre Dame’s Hannah Thompson and Virginia’s Mattison Matthews.

Most kills in a single match

Miami’s Elizaveta Lukianova recorded 28 kills in Friday’s match against Georgia Tech, the most in any Division I match played this season.

