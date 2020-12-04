ACC: UVA-Wake Forest game scheduled for Dec. 16 postponed

Virginia’s ACC matchup with Wake Forest scheduled for Dec. 16 has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues at Wake, the ACC announced Friday night.

The postponement follows positive tests, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Wake Forest men’s basketball team.

The team is said to be adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report).

The full 2020-2021 ACC men’s basketball schedule can be found on theACC.com.

