ACC Tournament to return to Greensboro Coliseum for 2021 event

The 2021 ACC Tournament will be held at Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro from March 9-13, moving from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., which will now play host to the 2024 event.

“The ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament has enjoyed terrific experiences and hospitality at Capital One Arena,” said ACC Commissioner John Swofford. “We look forward to returning to Washington, D.C., and appreciate Greensboro for welcoming and accommodating us during these unique and challenging times.”

The ACC previously announced the 2022 event will be held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, and the 2023 event will return to Greensboro Coliseum.

Greensboro Coliseum has hosted the ACC Tournament more than any other venue and will welcome the event for the 28th time in 2021.

The ACC Tournament has been held in eight different cities and 12 venues since the inaugural event in 1954. Since 2000, the tournament has been played throughout the ACC footprint, including nine times in Greensboro, four times in Charlotte, three times in Atlanta, twice in Washington, D.C., twice in Brooklyn and once in Tampa.

The 2021 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament will also be held at Greensboro Coliseum, as previously announced. That event is scheduled from March 3-7.

