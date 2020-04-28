ACC Tournament returning to Greensboro Coliseum in 2023

The 2023 ACC Tournament will return to Greensboro, ACC Commissioner John Swofford announced today. The 2020 ACC Tournament in Greensboro was canceled after two days of play due to COVID-19.

“The partnership between the ACC and the city of Greensboro is extremely special, and one that has spanned nearly seven decades,” said ACC Commissioner John Swofford. “The decision to bring the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament back to the Greensboro Coliseum was the right thing to do and we look forward to returning in 2023. We also appreciate the annual hospitality shown to our teams, schools, alumni and fans while hosting the ACC Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships, the ACC Women’s Basketball Championship and the ACC Women’s Golf Championship.”

The Greensboro Coliseum has hosted the ACC Tournament more than any other venue and will welcome the event for the 28th time in 2023.

With the announcement of the 2023 ACC Tournament location, the site of the annual tournament is solidified for the next three years. The ACC previously announced the 2021 and 68th annual ACC Tournament will be played at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., while the 2022 ACC Tournament will return to Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The ACC Tournament has been held in eight different cities and 12 venues since the inaugural event in March 1954. Since 2000, the tournament has been played throughout the ACC footprint, including nine times in Greensboro, four times in Charlotte, three times in Atlanta, twice in Washington, D.C., twice in Brooklyn and once in Tampa.

Future ACC Tournament Sites

2021 – Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

2022 – Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y.

2023 – Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, N.C.

