ACC Soccer: UVA can clinch Coastal Division on Friday

Published Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, 12:57 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Six ACC men’s soccer matches will be played this weekend in the sixth of eight weekends of conference play.

In a matchup of ranked rivals, No. 19 North Carolina visits No. 4 Wake Forest at 6 p.m. Friday. ACC Network will televise the contest. No. 23 NC State makes the short trek to Duke at 7 p.m. Friday in a game that will air on the ACC’s Regional Sports Networks.

Virginia has an opportunity to clinch the Coastal Division on Friday. With a UVa win and a UNC loss, the Cavaliers would earn their first Coastal Division crown since the conference went to the division format in 2014.

Upcoming Schedule

Friday, Oct. 18

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech | 5:30 p.m. | ACCNX

No. 19/23 North Carolina at No. 4/7 Wake Forest | 6 p.m. | ACCN

Pitt at No. 1/1 Virginia | 7 p.m. | ACCNX

No. 23/17 NC State at Duke | 7 p.m. | RSN/ACCNX

No. RV/20 Boston College at Louisville | 7:30 p.m. | ACCNX

Saturday, Oct. 19

No. 8/10 Clemson at Syracuse | 7 p.m. | ACCNX

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Michigan at Notre Dame | 7 p.m. | ACCN

Elon at NC State | 7 p.m. | ACCNX

Longwood at Virginia Tech | 7 p.m. | ACCNX

Saint Louis at Virginia | 7 p.m. | ACCNX

High Point at Duke | 7 p.m. | ACCNX

Temple at Louisville | 7 p.m. | ACCNX

Loyola (Md.) at Wake Forest | 7 p.m. | ACCNX

Radford at Clemson | 7 p.m. | ACCNX

North Carolina at Campbell | 7 p.m.

All times Eastern

Rankings: United Soccer Coaches/Soccer America

Comments