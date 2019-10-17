ACC Soccer: UVA can clinch Coastal Division on Friday
Six ACC men’s soccer matches will be played this weekend in the sixth of eight weekends of conference play.
In a matchup of ranked rivals, No. 19 North Carolina visits No. 4 Wake Forest at 6 p.m. Friday. ACC Network will televise the contest. No. 23 NC State makes the short trek to Duke at 7 p.m. Friday in a game that will air on the ACC’s Regional Sports Networks.
Virginia has an opportunity to clinch the Coastal Division on Friday. With a UVa win and a UNC loss, the Cavaliers would earn their first Coastal Division crown since the conference went to the division format in 2014.
Upcoming Schedule
Friday, Oct. 18
Notre Dame at Virginia Tech | 5:30 p.m. | ACCNX
No. 19/23 North Carolina at No. 4/7 Wake Forest | 6 p.m. | ACCN
Pitt at No. 1/1 Virginia | 7 p.m. | ACCNX
No. 23/17 NC State at Duke | 7 p.m. | RSN/ACCNX
No. RV/20 Boston College at Louisville | 7:30 p.m. | ACCNX
Saturday, Oct. 19
No. 8/10 Clemson at Syracuse | 7 p.m. | ACCNX
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Michigan at Notre Dame | 7 p.m. | ACCN
Elon at NC State | 7 p.m. | ACCNX
Longwood at Virginia Tech | 7 p.m. | ACCNX
Saint Louis at Virginia | 7 p.m. | ACCNX
High Point at Duke | 7 p.m. | ACCNX
Temple at Louisville | 7 p.m. | ACCNX
Loyola (Md.) at Wake Forest | 7 p.m. | ACCNX
Radford at Clemson | 7 p.m. | ACCNX
North Carolina at Campbell | 7 p.m.
All times Eastern
Rankings: United Soccer Coaches/Soccer America