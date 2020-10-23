ACC Soccer: News and notes, schedules for busy week for men, women

No. 4 Duke at No. 1 North Carolina (non-conference) | 7 p.m. | ACCNX
Saturday, October 24
Navy at Virginia Tech | 4 p.m. | ACCNX
Sunday, October 25
Notre Dame at No. 13 Louisville | 1 p.m. | ACCN
ACC Women’s Soccer Notebook
Seven ACC Teams Ranked in United Soccer Coaches Poll
Six ACC teams are ranked in this week’s United Soccer Coaches Poll – the most of any conference – highlighted by the nation’s top four teams.
The ACC owns four of the top-five teams for the second consecutive week.
North Carolina headlines the poll as the No. 1 team in the country, followed by No. 2 Florida State, No. 3 Clemson and No. 4 Duke.
No. 10 Virginia and No. 13 Louisville round out the poll for the conference.
ACC in the National Rankings
Florida State owns the top spot in points per game (9.50) and scoring offense (3.67).
Pitt leads the country in total points (81), total goals (29) and total assists (23).
Syracuse’s Lysianne Proulx headlines the nation in saves per game with 9.40.
Pitt’s Amanda West paces the nation in total goals (11) and total points (26).
Notre Dame’s Kiki Van Zanten and West are tied for the national lead in goals per game with 1.00.
Virginia Tech’s Emily Gray is No. 1 in the nation in total assists with five on the year.
This Weekend in ACC Men’s Soccer
Friday, Oct. 23
No. 2 Wake Forest at Duke | 6 p.m. | ACCN
No. 1 Pitt at Louisville | 7 p.m. | ACCNX
No. 3 Clemson at NC State | 8 p.m. | ACCN
Saturday, Oct. 24
Virginia at Notre Dame | Noon | ACCNX
Syracuse at Virginia Tech | 7 p.m. | ACCNX
ACC Men’s Soccer Notebook
ACC teams hold four of the five spots in the United Soccer Coaches national rankings this week: Pitt (1), Wake Forest (2), Clemson (3) and North Carolina (5).
Pitt’s No. 1 national ranking this week is its first in program history. Prior to this season, the highest ranking Pitt had received was No. 7 on Oct. 9, 2000.
Each of the six ACC matches last week was determined by one goal or a tie. Five went to overtime.
Twelve of the 16 conference games this season (75%) have been determined by one goal or a draw, with eight going to extra time.
Pitt sophomore midfielder Valentin Noel and Clemson senior forward Kimarni Smith were named the ACC Men’s Soccer Co-Offensive Players of the Week, while Clemson junior goalkeeper George Marks picked up ACC Defensive Player of the Week honors.
Pitt leads the nation in scoring at 3.25 goals per game, while UNC tops the nation on the defensive end, allowing just 0.48 goals per match.
