ACC shuffles football schedules for Notre Dame, Wake Forest with COVID-19 postponement

Published Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2020, 11:11 am

The ACC announced today that the Notre Dame at Wake Forest football game will be rescheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12.

The game was originally scheduled to be played on Saturday, but had to be moved following the positive tests and subsequent quarantining of student-athletes within the Notre Dame football team.

The Campbell at Wake Forest game that was originally scheduled for Friday, Oct. 9 will now be played Friday, Oct. 2. The game will be aired on ACC Network at 7 p.m.

