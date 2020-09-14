ACC sets time for UVA Football Sept. 26 season opener with Duke

Published Monday, Sep. 14, 2020, 2:31 pm

The ACC announced today the start time for Virginia’s Sept. 26 home opener against Duke. The game will be televised on ACC Network and will begin at 4 p.m.

The matchup will serve as the 2020 season opener for the ‘Hoos, who had been scheduled to open with VMI on Sept. 11 before VMI backed out following the move of the Southern Conference to cancel fall sports.

Virginia was then supposed to open this coming weekend at in-state ACC rival Virginia Tech before a COVID-19 outbreak within the football program there forced that game to be postponed.

Duke opened its 2020 season with a 27-13 loss at #10 Notre Dame on Saturday, and is set to host Boston College in Durham on Saturday.

