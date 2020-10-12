ACC sets kickoff times, TV for UVA, Virginia Tech games on Oct. 24

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today the start time for Virginia’s Oct. 24 road football game at Miami.

The game will be televised on ACC Network and will begin at 8 p.m.

Virginia Tech’s game at Wake Forest will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and will air on ACC RSN.

Saturday, October 24

Syracuse at Clemson, noon on ESPN or ACC Network

network designation after games of 10/17

network designation after games of 10/17 NC State at North Carolina, noon on ESPN or ACC Network

network designation after games of 10/17

network designation after games of 10/17 Florida State at Louisville, noon on ACC RSN

Notre Dame at Pitt, 3:30 p.m. on ABC

Virginia Tech at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m. on ACC RSN

Georgia Tech at Boston College, 4 p.m. on ACC Network

Virginia at Miami, 8 p.m. on ACC Network

