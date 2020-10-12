ACC sets kickoff times, TV for UVA, Virginia Tech games on Oct. 24
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today the start time for Virginia’s Oct. 24 road football game at Miami.
The game will be televised on ACC Network and will begin at 8 p.m.
Virginia Tech’s game at Wake Forest will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and will air on ACC RSN.
Saturday, October 24
- Syracuse at Clemson, noon on ESPN or ACC Network
network designation after games of 10/17
- NC State at North Carolina, noon on ESPN or ACC Network
network designation after games of 10/17
- Florida State at Louisville, noon on ACC RSN
- Notre Dame at Pitt, 3:30 p.m. on ABC
- Virginia Tech at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m. on ACC RSN
- Georgia Tech at Boston College, 4 p.m. on ACC Network
- Virginia at Miami, 8 p.m. on ACC Network