 

ACC sets kickoff times, TV for UVA, Virginia Tech games on Oct. 24

Published Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, 1:38 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

ACC footballThe Atlantic Coast Conference announced today the start time for Virginia’s Oct. 24 road football game at Miami.

The game will be televised on ACC Network and will begin at 8 p.m.

Virginia Tech’s game at Wake Forest will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and will air on ACC RSN.

Saturday, October 24

  • Syracuse at Clemson, noon on ESPN or ACC Network
    network designation after games of 10/17
  • NC State at North Carolina, noon on ESPN or ACC Network
    network designation after games of 10/17
  • Florida State at Louisville, noon on ACC RSN
  • Notre Dame at Pitt, 3:30 p.m. on ABC
  • Virginia Tech at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m. on ACC RSN
  • Georgia Tech at Boston College, 4 p.m. on ACC Network
  • Virginia at Miami, 8 p.m. on ACC Network

augusta free press news
augusta free press news
augusta free press news
 

Comments