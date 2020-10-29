ACC sets Dec. 19 as date for ACC Football Championship Game

The 2020 ACC Football Championship Game will be played Saturday, Dec. 19, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Game time will be announced no later than Dec. 7 and the game will be televised by either ABC or ESPN.

This just in: it won’t involve anybody from Virginia.

This year, the ACC Championship Game will feature the league’s top two teams based upon highest winning percentage in conference games.

More information on the ACC’s tiebreaker procedures can be found here.

League leaders Clemson (6-0, 5-0 ACC) and Notre Dame (5-0, 4-0 ACC) actually meet next weekend in South Bend, and since one of them has to lose, that means a pair of one-loss teams – Miami (5-1, 4-1 ACC) and North Carolina (4-1, 4-1 ACC) have to be considered to be in play.

Virginia Tech (3-2, 3-2 ACC) is among the next tier of teams, at two losses in conference play.

And then there’s Virginia (1-4, 1-4 ACC), which played in the 2019 ACC Championship Game.

Somebody has to bring up the caboose.

Capacity for the Dec. 19 conference title game will comply with North Carolina state and local regulations, which currently allows for seven percent capacity at outdoor venues of greater than 10,000 fans.

Further information on seating capacity and tickets locations will be updated on theACC.com as it becomes available.

Bank of America Stadium, home of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers, has been the site of nine of the last 10 ACC Football Championship Games. In 2018, the ACC and the Charlotte Sports Foundation reached an agreement to keep the game in Charlotte through 2030.

The winner of the conference championship game has gone on to play in the National Championship Game or compete in the College Football Playoff in each of the previous six seasons.

Story by Chris Graham

