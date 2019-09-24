ACC releases women’s basketball conference schedule

The ACC released the 2019-2020 women’s basketball conference schedules on Tuesday for all 15 member institutions, including Virginia.

New Schedule Structure

This season, the Cavaliers have four teams (Duke, North Carolina, NC State and Virginia Tech) that they will face both at home and on the road, five teams they face only at home and five teams they will face only on the road for an 18-conference game schedule. For the past five years, the conference played a 16-game schedule after experimenting with an 18-game schedule for the 2012-13 season. From 1984-2012, the league fluctuated between 14 and 16-game conference schedules.

ACC Home Schedule

The Cavaliers’ home ACC schedule includes contests against North Carolina (Jan. 2), Duke (Jan. 9), Virginia Tech (Jan. 19), Notre Dame (Jan. 26), Syracuse (Feb. 2), Clemson (Feb. 6) and Miami (Feb. 13) before closing with back-to-back home games against Pittsburgh (Feb. 27) and NC State (Mar. 1)

ACC Road Schedule

Virginia begins conference play on the road at Georgia Tech (Dec. 29) and will also travel to face NC State (Jan. 5), Boston College (Jan. 12), Wake Forest (Jan. 16), Louisville (Jan. 23), North Carolina (Jan. 30), Florida State (Feb. 9), Duke (Feb. 20) and Virginia Tech (Feb. 23)

Television Exposure

The Cavaliers will play five games on ACC Network, including both games against Virginia Tech, with three additional games televised on the ACC Regional Sports Networks. The remaining nine conference games will be streamed on ACCNX.

Pepsi Blue-White Scrimmages/Meet the Teams Day

UVA men’s and women’s basketball will hold the Pepsi Blue-White Scrimmages Presented by the Virginia Lottery on Saturday, Oct. 12 at John Paul Jones Arena. This year’s format will feature the women’s team beginning at 3 p.m. with skills competitions followed by a scrimmage. The men’s program will hold a scrimmage starting at approximately 4 p.m. The annual Meet the Teams Day will be held at the conclusion of the men’s scrimmage. Admission and parking are free for both events.

Ticket Information

Season tickets for the 2019-20 are on sale now and provide the best value. Reserved seating will be available in sections 102-104 and sections 112-114 with all the remaining seats classified as general admission.

Reserved seat season tickets are $75 per seat or $60 per seat for UVA faculty and staff. General admission season tickets are $65 per seat or $52 for UVA faculty and staff. All courtside seat season tickets are $150 for the women’s basketball season along with a minimum donation of $600 to the Virginia Athletics Foundation.

Women’s basketball season ticket holders receive numerous benefits for the 2019-20 season, including savings of up to 50 percent off single-game ticket prices. In addition, all season ticket holders receive a reserved parking permit for parking in the John Paul Jones Arena lot.

Single-game tickets for Virginia women’s basketball home games go on sale Oct. 1. Reserved single-game tickets are $8 if purchased in advance or online and $10 if purchased at the JPJ Box Office. General admission tickets are are $5 if purchased in advance or online and $8 if purchased at the JPJ Box Office. Single-game courtside tickets may be purchased for $15.

How to Purchase Tickets

For more information or to purchase tickets, fans should contact the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at 1-800-542-UVA1 (8821). Fans can also purchase tickets online at VirginiaSports.com or in-person at the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office in Bryant Hall at Scott Stadium.