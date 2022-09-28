Menu
acc releases full mens basketball schedule for 2022 2023 tip times tv networks
College FB/MBB

ACC releases full men’s basketball schedule for 2022-2023: Tip times, TV networks

Chris Graham
Last updated:

acc basketballThe ACC announced tip times and TV for the 2022-2023 men’s basketball season on Wednesday.

The season tips off on Monday, Nov. 7, with 13 teams in action, including Duke (vs. Jacksonville, 7 p.m., ACCN), UVA (vs. North Carolina Central, 9 p.m. ACC RSN) and Virginia Tech (vs. Delaware State, 9 p.m. ACCNX).

Among the highlighted games on the schedule:

  • The 2022 ACC title game rematch between Virginia Tech and Duke will go down on Jan. 23 at 7 p.m. as part of ESPN’s Big Monday inside Cassell Coliseum. Tech makes the return trip to Cameron Indoor on Saturday, Feb. 25 for the second meeting of the season. That game is slated for a 6 or 8 p.m. start on ESPN.
  • The Commonwealth Clash returns to Blacksburg on Saturday, Feb. 4 for a 12 p.m. tip on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU. Tech and UVA first square off on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. in Charlottesville.
  • The Duke-North Carolina games are Saturday, Feb. 4 (at UNC, 7 p.m., ESPN) and Saturday, March 4 (at Duke, 6 or 6:30 p.m., ESPN).
  • UVA hosts UNC on Tuesday, Jan. 10 (9 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2) and travels to Chapel Hill on Saturday, Feb. 25 (6 or 8 p.m., ESPN).
  • UVA gets Duke at home on Saturday, Feb. 11 (4 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2).

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

