ACC releases football schedules: Sneak peek at opponents for UVA, Virginia Tech

Defending ACC Coastal Division champ Virginia will get a challenge from its 2020 conference football schedule.

The ACC released schedules for 2020 on Wednesday, based on a 10-game conference schedule, with an 11th game against a non-conference opponent.

The season is set to start the week of Sept. 7-12.

Dates and times for the games have not been finalized.

The ‘Hoos, coming off their first Coastal Division title and first-ever appearance in the Orange Bowl in 2019, will face defending ACC champ Clemson on the road, in addition to road games at Florida State, Miami, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.

The home schedule has UVA hosting Boston College, Duke, Louisville, North Carolina and North Carolina State.

The 11th game will be a non-conference game. That opponent has not been set as of yet.

Virginia Tech gets home games with Boston College, Clemson, Miami, North Carolina State and UVA, and will be on the road at Duke, Louisville, North Carolina, Pitt and Wake Forest, with an 11th game against a non-conference foe that has also not been set as of now.

Story by Chris Graham

