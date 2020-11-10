ACC releases 2020-2021 hoops schedule: First look at what’s in store for the champs

Published Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, 10:06 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia gets a 27-game hoops schedule in 2020-2021, with 20 ACC games and 14 games at JPJ, not that it likely matters much to you where the games are played, as long as they’re on TV.

The schedule was finally released by the ACC on Tuesday, barely two weeks out from the still-defending champs’ Nov. 25 opener in Connecticut against Maine.

The early highlights include a second game at the Mohegan Sun against Florida on Nov. 27, then the ACC/B1G Challenge game in Charlottesville against preseason #13 Michigan State on Dec. 9.

These ahead of the heavyweight title fight at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 19 against preseason #3 Villanova, matching up the last two national champs.

The home ACC schedule includes contests against Virginia Tech (Jan. 2), Wake Forest (Jan. 5-6), Notre Dame (Jan. 12-13), NC State (Jan. 19-20), Georgia Tech (Jan. 23), Syracuse (Jan. 25), Louisville (Feb. 6), No. 16 North Carolina (Feb. 13), Pitt (Feb. 23-24) and Miami (Mar. 2-3).

The road conference schedule consists of games at Wake Forest (Dec. 16), Notre Dame (Dec. 29-30), Boston College (Jan. 9), Clemson (Jan. 16), Virginia Tech (Jan. 30), NC State (Feb. 2-3), Georgia Tech (Feb. 9-10), No. 21 Florida State (Feb. 15), No. 9 Duke (Feb. 20) and Louisville (Mar. 6).

From the TV standpoint, we know that the Villanova game is at noon on a Saturday and will be broadcast on Fox.

We literally know nothing in terms of times and TV for any of the other games.

Expect a healthy dose of ACC Network, since the ACC needs some hook to get you to subscribe, and football ain’t been it.

Story by Chris Graham

Related

Comments