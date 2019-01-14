ACC Power Poll: Jan. 14

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Jerry Ratcliffe and Scott Ratcliffe from JerryRatcliffe.com and Chris Graham and Scott German from Augusta Free Press vote in this week’s ACC Basketball Power Poll. Who sits atop the standings after Week 2 of ACC play?

Points: 15 points for first-place vote, 14 for second, etc.

1. Virginia (15-0, 3-0 ACC) 59 pts

2. Duke (14-1, 3-0 ACC) 57 pts

3. Virginia Tech (14-1, 3-0 ACC) 51 pts

4. North Carolina (12-4, 2-1 ACC) 44 pts

5(t). NC State (14-2, 2-1 ACC) 43 pts

5(t). Louisville (11-5, 2-1 ACC) 43 pts

7. Florida State (13-3, 1-2 ACC) 10-4 39 pts

8. Syracuse (11-5, 2-1 ACC) 29 pts

9. Georgia Tech (10-6, 2-1 ACC) 26 pts

10. Notre Dame (11-5, 1-2 ACC) 22 pts

11. Pitt (11-5, 1-2 ACC) 21 pts

12. Clemson (10-6, 0-3 ACC) 20 pts

13. Miami (9-7, 1-3 ACC) 12 pts

14. Boston College (9-6, 0-3 ACC) 9 pts

15. Wake Forest (7-8, 0-3 ACC) 4 pts

