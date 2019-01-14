ACC Power Poll: Jan. 14
Jerry Ratcliffe and Scott Ratcliffe from JerryRatcliffe.com and Chris Graham and Scott German from Augusta Free Press vote in this week’s ACC Basketball Power Poll. Who sits atop the standings after Week 2 of ACC play?
Points: 15 points for first-place vote, 14 for second, etc.
1. Virginia (15-0, 3-0 ACC) 59 pts
2. Duke (14-1, 3-0 ACC) 57 pts
3. Virginia Tech (14-1, 3-0 ACC) 51 pts
4. North Carolina (12-4, 2-1 ACC) 44 pts
5(t). NC State (14-2, 2-1 ACC) 43 pts
5(t). Louisville (11-5, 2-1 ACC) 43 pts
7. Florida State (13-3, 1-2 ACC) 10-4 39 pts
8. Syracuse (11-5, 2-1 ACC) 29 pts
9. Georgia Tech (10-6, 2-1 ACC) 26 pts
10. Notre Dame (11-5, 1-2 ACC) 22 pts
11. Pitt (11-5, 1-2 ACC) 21 pts
12. Clemson (10-6, 0-3 ACC) 20 pts
13. Miami (9-7, 1-3 ACC) 12 pts
14. Boston College (9-6, 0-3 ACC) 9 pts
15. Wake Forest (7-8, 0-3 ACC) 4 pts
The Voters
Jerry Ratcliffe
1 Virginia
2 Duke
3 Virginia Tech
4 Louisville
5 Florida State
6 North Carolina
7 N.C. State
8 Georgia Tech
9 Syracuse
10 Pittsburgh
11 Notre Dame
12 Clemson
13 Boston College
14 Miami
15 Wake Forest
Chris Graham
1 Virginia
2 Duke
3 Virginia Tech
4 North Carolina
5 Louisville
6 NC State
7 Florida State
8 Georgia Tech
9 Pitt
10 Syracuse
11 Notre Dame
12 Clemson
13 Miami
14 Boston College
15 Wake Forest
Scott Ratcliffe
1. Duke
2. Virginia
3. Virginia Tech
4. UNC
5. NCST
6. Florida State
7. Louisville
8. Syracuse
9. Georgia Tech
10. Clemson
11. Notre Dame
12. Pittsburgh
13. Miami
14. Boston College
15. Wake Forest
Scott German
1. Virginia
2. Duke
3. N.C. State
4. Virginia Tech
5. Louisville
6. U. North Carolina
7. Florida State
8. Syracuse
9. Notre Dame
10. Clemson
11. Pittsburgh
12. Miami
13. Ga. Tech
14. Boston College
15. Wake Forest
