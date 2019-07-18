ACC Network: Will you be able to watch?

The countdown to launch clock is ticking, 35 days and counting toward the launch of the ACC Network.

The on-air talent has been introduced to the media, the network is ready to burst into your living rooms with wall-to wall coverage of ACC Sports.

But just how many and where those living rooms are remain to be determined.

ACC Commissioner John Swofford isn’t overly concerned that a vast majority of ACC fans might not be able to watch league games on its new network via traditional cable television after the Aug. 22 launch date.

The network is not available thru any major cable providers within any of the states that have ACC teams, including the Commonwealth of Virginia, where both Virginia and Virginia Tech reside..

Currently the ACC Network is available on Direct TV, Hulu, Playstation Vue, and some other minor streaming services in the northeast.

Swofford said Wednesday at the ACC Kickoff that fans would ultimately play a huge role in how broadly and quickly the network is distributed.

“You’ll be able to get the ACC Network anywhere in the nation one way or another,” he said. “Whether it’s Direct TV, Hulu or some other platforms who are already on board. If the fans aren’t happy with those platforms, they need to contact their local provider and demand they want it.”

When asked by Augusta Free Press about the commitment already made to starting the network without major cable providers secured, Swofford said Thursday that was the strength in having ESPN as a partner.

“Concerns about distribution are really ESPN concerns,” said Swofford. “What I will say is that we are extremely confident that ESPN are the best when it comes to these types of arrangements.”

The ACC Network will go live at 7 p.m. the evening of Aug. 22. It seems like Commissioner Swofford and the other suits at the ACC have all the confidence in the world that the partner they’ve chosen to dance with have nicer suits and will get the job done.

The clock, meanwhile, is ticking …

Story by Scott German

