ACC Network to feature Hokies on screen and behind the scenes

Scheduled for 4 p.m. on Aug. 31, Virginia Tech’s game against Boston College will be the university’s first event televised on the ACC Network, a cable and satellite channel dedicated to round-the-clock coverage of the Atlantic Coast Conference. It will mark a milestone years in the making in the Virginia Tech Athletic Department’s commitment to providing fans with top-notch coverage of the Hokies.

“This is a major investment and initiative for us and one that we believe is going to elevate our athletic program in many, many ways. The 24-7-365 ACC coverage will be tremendous for our fans and alumni; the increased visibility and recruiting will be an asset for all of our sports, including increased exposure for our women’s sports; the network will produce revenue for us; and it will provide many real life experiences for our over 70 students who help us run the network, and the university as a whole,” said Whit Babcock, Virginia Tech athletic director. “We’re unbelievably excited to see the fruition of this hard work very near on the horizon.”

The ACCN was revealed in 2016 as a joint effort between the conference and ESPN to create real-time television programming. Previously, ACC schools had focused on broadcasting games through ESPN’s website or the ESPN app.

Across the conference, 450 live events, including 40 football games, 150 men’s and women’s basketball games, and more than 200 Olympic sport competitions, will be exclusively featured on the network and the network’s digital platform, ACC Network Extra (ACCNE). Combined with taped events, the network should air more than 1,300 events in its first year, which will be complemented by news shows and original programming.

The game at Boston College is one of two Hokie football games and six total Virginia Tech fall athletic events already slated to air on the network.

Fall 2019 Live Virginia Tech events on ACC Network

Date Sport Opponent Time (ET)

Aug. 31 Football at Boston College 4 p.m.

Sept. 14 Football vs. Furman Noon

Sept. 27 Men’s Soccer vs. Boston College 1 p.m.

Sept. 29 Volleyball at Pitt 4 p.m.

Oct. 6 Women’s Soccer vs. Duke 2 p.m.

Oct. 13 Women’s Soccer at NC State 5 p.m.

Hokies everywhere are encouraged to visit getaccn.com to check the channel’s availability with providers in their area and, like any desired channel, contact providers who have yet to agree to carry the ACCN.