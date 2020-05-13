ACC Network to air classic Carolina basketball games in Saturday block

ACC Network will air five North Carolina men’s basketball games from the 1983 and 1984 seasons featuring Michael Jordan on Saturday.

The Michael Jordan Carolina Rewind will feature 10 consecutive hours of classic Jordan performances beginning at noon ET.

The Michael Jordan Carolina Rewind precedes episodes 9 and 10 of the acclaimed ESPN Films 10-part docuseries, The Last Dance, on Sunday, May 17, at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., respectively on ESPN and ESPN2.

Noon | North Carolina vs Wake Forest (Jan. 27, 1983)

Jordan led the Tar Heels with 17 points, while Matt Doherty made two free throws with three seconds left to lift North Carolina past Wake Forest, 80-78.

2 p.m. | North Carolina at Clemson (Feb. 2, 1983)

All-American Sam Perkins scored 30 points and Jordan added 24 to lead top-ranked North Carolina to an 84-81 victory at Clemson.

4 p.m. | Virginia at North Carolina (Feb. 10, 1983)

No. 1 North Carolina rallied back from a 16-point deficit with 8:43 to play to defeat No. 2 Virginia, 64-63. Jordan had 16 points and an iconic dunk in the comeback victory.

6 p.m. | Virginia at North Carolina (Jan. 18, 1984)

Jordan scored 23 points as the Tar Heels held off the Cavaliers, 69-66. North Carolina led by as many as 21 before Virginia mounted a comeback to cut the lead to one point with under five minutes left to play.

8 p.m. | Duke at North Carolina (March 3, 1984)

In his final home game at North Carolina, Jordan scored 25 points, and added four rebounds and three assists to lead the Tar Heels past rival Duke, 96-83, in double overtime.

Packer and Durham Special: Jordan at Carolina

ACCN will air Packer and Durham Special: Jordan at Carolina at 11 a.m., in advance of the five-game marathon. The one-hour show will feature interviews with North Carolina head coach Roy Williams, legendary players Sam Perkins, Muggsy Bogues and Ralph Sampson, and veteran sportscaster Billy Packer.

