ACC Network reveals first look at 2020-2021 ACC hoops TV slate

ACC Network unveiled its full women’s basketball regular-season television slate and non-conference men’s schedule for the 2020-2021 season.

The season tips off on Wednesday at noon ET with a women’s doubleheader on ACCN featuring Duke and its new head coach Kara Lawson hosting Longwood, while reigning ACC champion and eighth-ranked NC State plays North Florida at 2 p.m.

A tripleheader of men’s games follows with Louisville, No. 16 North Carolina and NC State in action totaling 10 hours of men’s and women’s hoops on opening night on ACCN.

Louisville welcomes Evansville at 4 p.m., the Tar Heels host College of Charleston at 6 p.m. and NC State caps the evening against Charleston Southern.

Men’s Basketball on ACC Network

*Dates, times and matchups are subject to change

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Wed, Nov. 25 4 p.m. Evansville at Louisville ACCN 6 p.m. College of Charleston at No. 16 North Carolina ACCN 8 p.m. Charleston Southern at NC State ACCN Fri, Nov. 27 3 p.m. Bryant at Syracuse ACCN 7 p.m. Longwood at Wake Forest ACCN Sun, Nov. 29 6 p.m. North Florida at Miami ACCN Mon, Nov. 30 7 p.m. William & Mary at NC State ACCN Tue, Dec. 1 4 p.m. Saint Francis at No. 4 Virginia ACCN 6 p.m. Western Kentucky at Louisville ACCN Wed, Dec. 2 4 p.m. Troy at Wake Forest ACCN 6 p.m. South Carolina State at Clemson ACCN 8 p.m. North Florida at No. 21 Florida State ACCN Thu, Dec. 3 8 p.m. VMI at Virginia Tech ACCN Fri, Dec. 4 2 p.m. UNCG at Louisville ACCN 4 p.m. Rhode Island at Boston College ACCN 6 p.m. Kent State at No. 4 Virginia ACCN 8 p.m. No. 12 Tennessee at Notre Dame ACCN Sun, Dec. 6 Noon Elon at No. 9 Duke ACCN Sat, Dec. 12 TBD Alabama vs Clemson (Atlanta) ACCN TBD Charleston Southern at No. 9 Duke ACCN Sun, Dec. 13 6 p.m. Presbyterian at Wake Forest ACCN Sat, Dec. 19 TBD Campbell at NC State ACCN TBD UCF at No. 21 Florida State ACCN TBD Buffalo at Syracuse ACCN Sun, Dec. 20 6 p.m. Delaware State at Georgia Tech ACCN Mon, Dec. 21 8 p.m. Longwood at Virginia Tech ACCN Tue, Dec. 22 Noon Cal at Boston College ACCN 2 p.m. Morehead State at Clemson ACCN

Women’s Basketball on ACC Network

*Dates, times and matchups are subject to change

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Wed, Nov. 25 Noon Longwood at Duke ACCN 2 p.m. North Florida at No. 8 NC State ACCN Fri, Nov. 27 5 p.m. Presbyterian at Clemson ACCN Sun, Nov. 29 Noon Florida at Florida State ACCN 2 p.m. Georgia at Georgia Tech ACCN 4 p.m. Miami (OH) at No. 22 Notre Dame ACCN Thu, Dec. 3 6 p.m. Michigan at No. 22 Notre Dame ACCN Sun, Dec. 6 2 p.m. Penn State at No. 23 Syracuse ACCN 4 p.m. Charlotte at North Carolina ACCN 6 p.m. Delaware at Pitt ACCN Wed, Dec. 9 7:15 p.m. Elon at No. 8 NC State ACCN Thu, Dec. 10 6 p.m. North Carolina at Wake Forest ACCN 8 p.m. No. 23 Syracuse at Miami ACCN Sun, Dec. 13 Noon Clemson at Pitt ACCN 2 p.m. No. 8 NC State at Boston College ACCN 4 p.m. North Carolina at No. 5 Louisville ACCN Thu, Dec. 17 6 p.m. Virginia Tech at No. 22 Notre Dame ACCN 8 p.m. Florida State at No. 5 Louisville ACCN Sun, Dec. 20 Noon Virginia at Virginia Tech ACCN 2 p.m. No. 23 Syracuse at Boston College ACCN 4 p.m. Duke at No. 8 NC State ACCN Mon, Dec. 21 2 p.m. UCF at Georgia Tech ACCN Tue, Dec. 22 4 p.m. UNC Wilmington at Duke ACCN Thu, Dec. 31 6 p.m. No. 22 Notre Dame at Miami ACCN 8 p.m. No. 5 Louisville at Duke ACCN Sun, Jan. 3 Noon No. 5 Louisville at Virginia ACCN 2 p.m. Boston College at No. 8 NC State ACCN 4 p.m. Georgia Tech at No. 22 Notre Dame ACCN Thu, Jan. 7 6 p.m. Miami at Wake Forest ACCN 8 p.m. No. 22 Notre Dame at Boston College ACCN Sun, Jan. 10 Noon No. 5 Louisville at Florida State ACCN 2 p.m. Clemson at Pitt ACCN 4 p.m. No. 8 NC State at Wake Forest ACCN Thu, Jan. 14 6 p.m. No. 23 Syracuse at Georgia Tech ACCN 8 p.m. Boston College at No. 5 Louisville ACCN Sun, Jan. 17 Noon Boston College at No. 22 Notre Dame ACCN 2 p.m. Duke at North Carolina ACCN 4 p.m. Wake Forest at Virginia Tech ACCN Thu, Jan. 21 6 p.m. Miami at Pitt ACCN 8 p.m. No. 8 NC State at Florida State ACCN Sun, Jan. 24 Noon No. 23 Syracuse at Clemson ACCN 2 p.m. No. 5 Louisville at Wake Forest ACCN 4 p.m. Virginia Tech at No. 8 NC State ACCN Thu, Jan. 28 6 p.m. No. 5 Louisville at Virginia Tech ACCN 8 p.m. No. 8 NC State at Duke ACCN Sun, Jan. 31 2 p.m. Georgia Tech at Florida State ACCN 4 p.m. Duke at No. 22 Notre Dame ACCN Thu, Feb. 4 6 p.m. Wake Forest at No. 23 Syracuse ACCN 8 p.m. No. 5 Louisville at Boston College ACCN Sun, Feb. 7 2 p.m. No. 8 NC State at North Carolina ACCN 4 p.m. Boston College at Virginia ACCN Thu, Feb. 11 6 p.m. Virginia Tech Miami ACCN 8 p.m. No. 23 Syracuse at Florida State ACCN Sun, Feb. 14 2 p.m. Wake Forest at Clemson ACCN 4 p.m. Virginia at North Carolina ACCN Thu, Feb. 18 6 p.m. Florida State at Georgia Tech ACCN 8 p.m. No. 23 Syracuse at No. 22 Notre Dame ACCN Sun, Feb. 21 4 p.m. Virginia at Miami ACCN Mon, Feb. 22 8 p.m. No. 22 Notre Dame at Pitt ACCN Thu, Feb. 25 6 p.m. Virginia Tech at Clemson ACCN 8 p.m. Boston College at No. 23 Syracuse ACCN Sun, Feb. 28 TBA Pitt at Georgia Tech ACCN TBA TBA

