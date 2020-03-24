ACC Network rebroadcasting UVA-Virginia Tech game

UVA fans can relive the end to the 15-game football losing streak to Virginia Tech on Saturday night thanks to ACC Network, which is rebroadcasting the Nov. 29 game at 9 p.m.

The best part is the fourth quarter, especially late.

The rest, you can watch knowing what is about to happen, and savor it more than you did then, because you assumed all along that it was going to go, like the others, the other way.

Virginia, which hadn’t beaten its in-state rival since 2003, rallied from a touchdown deficit in the fourth quarter, getting a 48-yard field goal from Brian Delaney with 1:23 to go to take the lead, and an Eli Hanback fumble recovery in the end zone seconds later sealed the 39-30 win.

Quarterback Bryce Perkins had a career game for the ‘Hoos, throwing for 311 yards and a touchdown, and running for 164 yards and two scores on the ground.

This after spending a night in the hospital leading up to the game because of tonsillitis.

Several statues need to be commissioned.

Story by Chris Graham

