ACC Network announces UVA hoops documentary
ACC Network has put together a one-hour documentary on UVA basketball’s path to the 2019 national championship.
Unbelievable: Virginia’s Improbable Path To A Title, will air this fall exclusively on ACC Network (ACCN), the new, 24/7 national platform launching on Thursday, Aug. 22.
“Coach Bennett and his team did what many thought was unthinkable – rebounding from a devastating loss to capturing a series of dramatic tournament wins on the game’s biggest stage. We are delighted to tell this inspiring story on ACCN, and are thankful for Virginia’s generosity in letting us do so,” said Stacie McCollum, senior director of programming and acquisitions at ACC Network.
