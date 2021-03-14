ACC NCAA Tournament Bracketology: Final look at who’s in, who’s on the wrong side of the line
How does Selection Sunday go for the ACC? How many do we get? Can Duke steal a bid? (You wouldn’t believe what the metrics say.)
Where We Are
Updated Sunday morning
Virginia (18-6, 14-4 ACC)
- NET: 12
- KenPom: 10
- BPI: 11
- Sagarin: 8
- KPI: 19
- Avg. Rating: 10
Outlook: An average rating of 10 screams three seed. The profile holds up with a 5-4 record in Quad 1 and 4-1 record in Quad 2. The consensus seems to be four seed. Don’t be surprised if what I tell you comes true, though.
Florida State (16-6, 12-5 ACC)
- NET: 24
- KenPom: 15
- BPI: 21
- Sagarin: 12
- KPI: 20
- Avg. Rating: 18.4
Outlook: This resume screams five seed. Another one where the consensus seems to have them a four. Again, don’t be surprised after reading this if they’re down a seed line.
North Carolina (18-10, 12-7 ACC)
- NET: 32
- KenPom: 27
- BPI: 25
- Sagarin: 20
- KPI: 35
- Avg. Rating: 27.8
Outlook: Seemed headed toward an 8/9 game next week. May have played their way up to a seven, which helps them avoid a one in the second round.
Georgia Tech (17-8, 13-6 ACC)
- NET: 33
- KenPom: 32
- BPI: 35
- Sagarin: 33
- KPI: 30
- Avg. Rating: 32.6
Outlook: One of the hottest teams around with eight straight wins and an ACC Tournament trophy. Still probably an 8/9 game in their future. I wouldn’t want to be the one seed on the weekend in their bracket.
Clemson (16-7, 10-7 ACC)
- NET: 41
- KenPom: 42
- BPI: 38
- Sagarin: 36
- KPI: 16
- Avg. Rating: 34.6
Outlook: Destined for an 8/9 game. Didn’t do themselves any favors in blowing the Miami game.
Syracuse (16-9, 10-8 ACC)
- NET: 40
- KenPom: 41
- BPI: 33
- Sagarin: 34
- KPI: 45
- Avg. Rating: 38.8
Outlook: In. A nine or 10, but in. Next.
Virginia Tech (15-6, 9-5 ACC)
- NET: 48
- KenPom: 50
- BPI: 39
- Sagarin: 46
- KPI: 50
- Avg. Rating: 46.6
Outlook: I’m seeing the Hokies as high as a seven in the bracketologies. Seriously? A 46.6 average rating screams bubble. And that’s not accounting for them having only played three games in the past five weeks. I dunno, man.
Louisville (13-7, 8-6 ACC)
- NET: 56
- KenPom: 54
- BPI: 60
- Sagarin: 40
- KPI: 37
- Avg. Rating: 49.4
Outlook: I’m seeing unusual love for the Cardinals. The metrics don’t suggest it. The resume enhancers – 1-6 in Quad 1s, 6-0 in Quad 2s – meh. If they get in …
Duke (13-11, 11-9 ACC)
- NET: 49
- KenPom: 33
- BPI: 31
- Sagarin: 29
- KPI: 71
- Avg. Rating: 42.6
Outlook: There’s a reason somebody leaked to Reece Davis. If the Hokies and Cardinals are locks, you can’t keep Duke out.