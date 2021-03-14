ACC NCAA Tournament Bracketology: Final look at who’s in, who’s on the wrong side of the line

How does Selection Sunday go for the ACC? How many do we get? Can Duke steal a bid? (You wouldn’t believe what the metrics say.)

Where We Are

Updated Sunday morning

Virginia (18-6, 14-4 ACC)

NET: 12

12 KenPom: 10

10 BPI: 11

11 Sagarin: 8

8 KPI: 19

19 Avg. Rating: 10

Outlook: An average rating of 10 screams three seed. The profile holds up with a 5-4 record in Quad 1 and 4-1 record in Quad 2. The consensus seems to be four seed. Don’t be surprised if what I tell you comes true, though.

Florida State (16-6, 12-5 ACC)

NET: 24

24 KenPom: 15

15 BPI: 21

21 Sagarin: 12

12 KPI: 20

20 Avg. Rating: 18.4

Outlook: This resume screams five seed. Another one where the consensus seems to have them a four. Again, don’t be surprised after reading this if they’re down a seed line.

North Carolina (18-10, 12-7 ACC)

NET: 32

32 KenPom: 27

27 BPI: 25

25 Sagarin: 20

20 KPI: 35

35 Avg. Rating: 27.8

Outlook: Seemed headed toward an 8/9 game next week. May have played their way up to a seven, which helps them avoid a one in the second round.

Georgia Tech (17-8, 13-6 ACC)

NET: 33

33 KenPom: 32

32 BPI: 35

35 Sagarin: 33

33 KPI: 30

30 Avg. Rating: 32.6

Outlook: One of the hottest teams around with eight straight wins and an ACC Tournament trophy. Still probably an 8/9 game in their future. I wouldn’t want to be the one seed on the weekend in their bracket.

Clemson (16-7, 10-7 ACC)

NET: 41

41 KenPom: 42

42 BPI: 38

38 Sagarin: 36

36 KPI: 16

16 Avg. Rating: 34.6

Outlook: Destined for an 8/9 game. Didn’t do themselves any favors in blowing the Miami game.

Syracuse (16-9, 10-8 ACC)

NET: 40

40 KenPom: 41

41 BPI: 33

33 Sagarin: 34

34 KPI: 45

45 Avg. Rating: 38.8

Outlook: In. A nine or 10, but in. Next.

Virginia Tech (15-6, 9-5 ACC)

NET: 48

48 KenPom: 50

50 BPI: 39

39 Sagarin: 46

46 KPI: 50

50 Avg. Rating: 46.6

Outlook: I’m seeing the Hokies as high as a seven in the bracketologies. Seriously? A 46.6 average rating screams bubble. And that’s not accounting for them having only played three games in the past five weeks. I dunno, man.

Louisville (13-7, 8-6 ACC)

NET: 56

56 KenPom: 54

54 BPI: 60

60 Sagarin: 40

40 KPI: 37

37 Avg. Rating: 49.4

Outlook: I’m seeing unusual love for the Cardinals. The metrics don’t suggest it. The resume enhancers – 1-6 in Quad 1s, 6-0 in Quad 2s – meh. If they get in …

Duke (13-11, 11-9 ACC)

NET: 49

49 KenPom: 33

33 BPI: 31

31 Sagarin: 29

29 KPI: 71

71 Avg. Rating: 42.6

Outlook: There’s a reason somebody leaked to Reece Davis. If the Hokies and Cardinals are locks, you can’t keep Duke out.

