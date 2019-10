ACC Men’s Soccer Notes: Coming down to the wire in league play

Published Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, 6:14 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Six ACC men’s soccer matches will be played this weekend in the penultimate weekend of conference play and the regular season.

In a matchup of ranked, in-state rivals, No. 6 Virginia travels to No. 25 Virginia Tech at 7 p.m. Friday. At 6 p.m. Friday, Louisville visits No. 21 North Carolina in a match that airs on ACC Network.

Heading into this weekend, Wake Forest leads Clemson by two points in the Atlantic Division, while Virginia owns a three-point lead over Pitt in the Coastal Division. The two division champions earn the top two seeds in the upcoming ACC Championship.

Upcoming Schedule

Friday, Oct. 25

No. RV/24 Louisville at No. 21/- North Carolina | 6 p.m. | ACCN

No. 6/3 Virginia at No. 25/- Virginia Tech | 7 p.m. | ACCNX

Duke at No. RV/23 Pitt | 7 p.m. | ACCNX

Boston College at No. 3/8 Clemson | 7 p.m. | ACCNX

Saturday, Oct. 26

No. 23/21 NC State at Syracuse | 7 p.m. | ACCNX

Notre Dame at No. 2/4 Wake Forest | 7 p.m. | ACCNX

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Boston College at Harvard | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Virginia Tech at Princeton | 7 p.m. | NBC Sports+

Appalachian State at North Carolina | 7 p.m. | ACCNX

Denver at Duke | 7 p.m. | ACCNX

Friday, Nov. 1

Wake Forest at Louisville | 6 p.m. | ACCN

Virginia Tech at Duke | 7 p.m. | ACCNX

North Carolina at Virginia | 7 p.m. | ACCNX

Syracuse at Boston College | 7 p.m. | ACCNX

Pitt at Notre Dame | 7 p.m. | ACCNX

Clemson at NC State | 7 p.m. | ACCNX

**End of regular season**

All times Eastern

Rankings: United Soccer Coaches/Soccer America

Comments