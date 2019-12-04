ACC Men’s Soccer Notebook: Prepping for the NCAA quarters
Virginia, Clemson and Wake Forest will represent the ACC this weekend in the quarterfinals of the 2019 NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship.
Virginia (19-1-1), the top seed in the tournament field, hosts eighth-seeded SMU (18-1-1) on Friday. Clemson (18-2-1) is the No. 2 seed and will face No. 7 seed Stanford (14-2-4) on Friday/
Wake Forest (15-4-2) holds the No. 4 seed. The Demon Deacons face UC Santa Barbara (15-4-4) on Saturday.
Upcoming Schedule – NCAA Quarterfinals
Friday, Dec. 6
No. 7 Stanford at No. 2 Clemson | 6 p.m. | ACCNX
No. 8 SMU at No. 1 Virginia | 7 p.m. | ACCNX
Saturday, Dec. 7
UC Santa Barbara at No. 4 Wake Forest | 5 p.m. | ACCNX
All times Eastern
