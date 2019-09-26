ACC Men’s Soccer Notebook: A look at the week ahead

Published Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019, 5:48 pm

The ACC men’s soccer conference schedule cranks back up Friday and Saturday with six league matchups. Three of the six games feature ranked teams against one another. Five of the six include at least one ranked squad.

Seven ACC programs are currently ranked in the United Soccer Coaches and Soccer America polls. Virginia is the ACC’s top ranked team at No. 3 in both polls. Clemson (8-0-0) and Virginia (7-0-0) remain unbeaten heading into the fifth weekend of the regular season. They are two of the eight remaining unbeaten and untied teams in men’s college soccer.

Upcoming Schedule

Friday, Sept. 27

Boston College at No. 18/19 Virginia Tech | 1 p.m. | ACCN

No. -/20 Duke at No. 14/5 North Carolina | 6 p.m. | ACCNX

Pitt at Syracuse | 7 p.m. | ACCNX

No. 3/3 Virginia at No. 20/- Notre Dame | 7 p.m. | ACCNX

NC State at No. 17/17 Louisville | 7:30 p.m. | ACCNX

Saturday, Sept. 28

No. 4/11 Clemson at No. 7/12 Wake Forest | 7 p.m. | ACCNX

Monday, Sept. 30

Denver at Pitt | 7 p.m. | ACCNX

Tuesday, Oct. 1

Merrimack at Boston College | 4 p.m. | ACCNX

Albany at Syracuse | 7 p.m. | ACCNX

Belmont at Louisville | 7 p.m. | ACCNX

Gardner-Webb at Virginia Tech | 7 p.m. | ACCNX

Wright State at Duke | 7 p.m. | ACCNX

DePaul at Notre Dame | 7 p.m. | ACCNX

Clemson at College of Charleston | 7 p.m.

George Washington at Virginia | 7 p.m. | ACCNX

UNC Wilmington at North Carolina | 7 p.m. | ACCN

All times Eastern

Rankings: United Soccer Coaches/Soccer America