ACC Men’s Soccer Notebook: A look at the week ahead

Published Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019, 5:48 pm

ACC NetworkThe ACC men’s soccer conference schedule cranks back up Friday and Saturday with six league matchups. Three of the six games feature ranked teams against one another. Five of the six include at least one ranked squad.

Seven ACC programs are currently ranked in the United Soccer Coaches and Soccer America polls. Virginia is the ACC’s top ranked team at No. 3 in both polls. Clemson (8-0-0) and Virginia (7-0-0) remain unbeaten heading into the fifth weekend of the regular season. They are two of the eight remaining unbeaten and untied teams in men’s college soccer.

Upcoming Schedule

Friday, Sept. 27
Boston College at No. 18/19 Virginia Tech | 1 p.m. | ACCN
No. -/20 Duke at No. 14/5 North Carolina | 6 p.m. | ACCNX
Pitt at Syracuse | 7 p.m. | ACCNX
No. 3/3 Virginia at No. 20/- Notre Dame | 7 p.m. | ACCNX
NC State at No. 17/17 Louisville | 7:30 p.m. | ACCNX

Saturday, Sept. 28
No. 4/11 Clemson at No. 7/12 Wake Forest | 7 p.m. | ACCNX

Monday, Sept. 30
Denver at Pitt | 7 p.m. | ACCNX

Tuesday, Oct. 1
Merrimack at Boston College | 4 p.m. | ACCNX
Albany at Syracuse | 7 p.m. | ACCNX
Belmont at Louisville | 7 p.m. | ACCNX
Gardner-Webb at Virginia Tech | 7 p.m. | ACCNX
Wright State at Duke | 7 p.m. | ACCNX
DePaul at Notre Dame | 7 p.m. | ACCNX
Clemson at College of Charleston | 7 p.m.
George Washington at Virginia | 7 p.m. | ACCNX
UNC Wilmington at North Carolina | 7 p.m. | ACCN

All times Eastern
Rankings: United Soccer Coaches/Soccer America



