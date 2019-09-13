ACC Men’s Soccer: First of eight weekends in conference play
The ACC men’s soccer conference schedule kicks off Friday and Saturday with six matchups in the first of eight weekends of league play.
Five of the six games feature at least one ranked team, while three pit ranked sides against one another. The weekend starts Friday with a pair of unbeaten teams, Duke and Virginia, playing in Durham, North Carolina, in a 6 p.m. match that will be televised by ESPNU.
ACC teams are off to a tremendous start, going 34-6-6 (.804) in the first two weeks of non-conference action. Eight ACC teams are ranked, including six in the top 10 of the Soccer America poll, which matches the ACC men’s soccer record for top-10 teams in a poll.
Upcoming Schedule
Friday, Sept. 13
No. 6/4 Virginia at No. 2/5 Duke | 6 p.m. | ESPNU
No. 20/10 Louisville at Syracuse | 7 p.m. | ACCNX
No. 13/22 Clemson at No. 10/19 Notre Dame | 7 p.m. | ACCNX
No. 18/8 UNC at No. 9/9 Virginia Tech | 7 p.m. | ACCNX
No. 1/3 Wake Forest at Pitt | 7 p.m. | ACCNX
Saturday, Sept. 14
Boston College at NC State | 7 p.m. | ACCNX
Monday, Sept. 16
Akron at Pitt | 7 p.m. | ACCN
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Grand Canyon at Virginia Tech | 7 p.m. | ACCNX
Notre Dame at Indiana | 7 p.m. | BTN
Fordham at Clemson | 7 p.m. | ACCN
Davidson at North Carolina | 7 p.m. | ACCNX
Cornell at Syracuse | 7 p.m. | ACCNX
College of Charleston at NC State | 7 p.m. | ACCNX
Radford at Virginia | 7 p.m. | ACCNX
