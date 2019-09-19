ACC Men’s Soccer: A look at the week ahead

The ACC men’s soccer conference schedule continues Friday and Saturday with six league matchups. Three of the six games feature ranked teams against one another. Five of the six include at least one ranked squad.

Eight ACC programs are currently ranked in the Soccer America poll, while seven are ranked in the United Soccer Coaches poll. For the second straight week, Wake Forest is ranked No. 1 in the United Soccer Coaches poll.

Upcoming Schedule

Friday, Sept. 20

No. 16/19 Notre Dame at No. 11/6 North Carolina | 6 p.m. | ACCN

NC State at No. 5/4 Virginia | 7 p.m. | ACCNX

Pitt at Boston College | 7 p.m. | ACCNX

No. 7/12 Virginia Tech at No. -/24 Louisville | 7:30 p.m. | ACCNX

No. 15/8 Duke at No. 7/15 Clemson | 8 p.m. | ACCNX

Saturday, Sept. 21

Syracuse at No. 1/3 Wake Forest | 7:30 p.m. | ACCNX

Monday, Sept. 23

Western Michigan at Virginia | 7 p.m. | ACCN

Tuesday, Sept. 24

UMass at Boston College | 4 p.m. | ACCNX

Wake Forest at Davidson | 7 p.m.

Georgetown at Louisville | 7 p.m. | ACCN

Notre Dame at Michigan State | 7 p.m. | FS1

Syracuse at Colgate | 7 p.m.

Clemson at Furman | 7 p.m.