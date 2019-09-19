ACC Men’s Soccer: A look at the week ahead
The ACC men’s soccer conference schedule continues Friday and Saturday with six league matchups. Three of the six games feature ranked teams against one another. Five of the six include at least one ranked squad.
Eight ACC programs are currently ranked in the Soccer America poll, while seven are ranked in the United Soccer Coaches poll. For the second straight week, Wake Forest is ranked No. 1 in the United Soccer Coaches poll.
Upcoming Schedule
Friday, Sept. 20
No. 16/19 Notre Dame at No. 11/6 North Carolina | 6 p.m. | ACCN
NC State at No. 5/4 Virginia | 7 p.m. | ACCNX
Pitt at Boston College | 7 p.m. | ACCNX
No. 7/12 Virginia Tech at No. -/24 Louisville | 7:30 p.m. | ACCNX
No. 15/8 Duke at No. 7/15 Clemson | 8 p.m. | ACCNX
Saturday, Sept. 21
Syracuse at No. 1/3 Wake Forest | 7:30 p.m. | ACCNX
Monday, Sept. 23
Western Michigan at Virginia | 7 p.m. | ACCN
Tuesday, Sept. 24
UMass at Boston College | 4 p.m. | ACCNX
Wake Forest at Davidson | 7 p.m.
Georgetown at Louisville | 7 p.m. | ACCN
Notre Dame at Michigan State | 7 p.m. | FS1
Syracuse at Colgate | 7 p.m.
Clemson at Furman | 7 p.m.
