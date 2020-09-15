ACC leads all conferences with 22 on WNBA playoff rosters

Published Tuesday, Sep. 15, 2020, 7:19 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The 2020 WNBA Playoffs tip off Tuesday night, and the 22 former ACC women’s basketball student-athletes on competing team rosters are the most of any conference.

The ACC has at least one former student-athlete on seven of the eight playoff teams, headlined by six players on the Las Vegas Aces. The conference’s 22 players are eight more than the next-closest conference.

It marks the second consecutive year that the ACC has had more players on playoff rosters than any other conference.

The first round features the No. 5 seed Phoenix Mercury against the No. 8 seed Washington Mystics, and No. 6 seed Chicago Sky playing the No. 7 seed Connecticut Sun. In the second round, the No. 3 seed Los Angeles Sparks play the lowest-seeded first-round winner and the No. 4 seed Minnesota Lynx will await the other first-round winner.

The first and second rounds are single elimination, and teams will be reseeded after both rounds.

The Las Vegas Aces and the Seattle Storm are seeded No. 1 and 2, respectively, and receive a double bye into the semifinal round.

The semifinals feature a best-of-five format, with the No. 1 overall seed (Las Vegas) playing the lowest remaining seed and the No. 2 overall seed (Seattle) meeting the remaining team. The No. 1 and 2 seeds will host Games 1, 2 and 5, and the lower-seeded teams will host Games 3 and 4 in their respective series.

The WNBA Finals remain best-of-five and follow the same 2-2-1 format.

For more information on the 2020 WNBA Playoffs or to view the complete schedule, click here.

ACC alums on WNBA Playoff teams

Connecticut Sun

Beatrice Mompremier, F, Miami

Jasmine Thomas, G, Duke

Las Vegas Aces

Lindsay Allen, G, Notre Dame

Dearica Hamby, F, Wake Forest

Kayla McBride, G, Notre Dame

Angel McCoughtry, G/F, Louisville

Carolyn Swords, C, Boston College

Jackie Young, G, Notre Dame

Los Angeles Sparks

Chelsea Gray, G, Duke

Tierra Ruffin-Pratt, G/F, North Carolina

Brittney Sykes, G, Syracuse

Riquna Williams, G, Miami

Minnesota Lynx

Kayla Alexander, C, Syracuse

Lexie Brown, G, Duke

Shenise Johnson, G, Miami

Phoenix Mercury

Jessica Breland, F, North Carolina

Skylar Diggins-Smith, G, Notre Dame

Brianna Turner, F, Notre Dame

Seattle Storm

Natasha Howard, F, Florida State

Jewell Loyd, G, Notre Dame

Washington Mystics

Myisha Hines-Allen, F, Louisville

Kiara Leslie, G, NC State

Playoff Schedule

FIRST ROUND – Elimination games

Tuesday, Sept. 15: (7) Connecticut Sun vs. (6) Chicago Sky – 7PM ET (ESPN2)

Tuesday, Sept. 15: (8) Washington Mystics vs. (5) Phoenix Mercury – 9PM ET (ESPN2)

SECOND ROUND – Elimination games

Thursday, Sept. 17: TBD vs. (4) Minnesota Lynx – 7PM ET (ESPN2)

Thursday, Sept. 17: TBD vs. (3) Los Angeles Sparks – 9PM ET (ESPN2)

SEMIFINALS – Best-of-Five Series (2-2-1)

Sunday, Sept. 20: Game 1 – 1PM ET (ESPN)

Sunday, Sept. 20: Game 1 – 3PM ET (ABC)

Tuesday, Sept. 22: Game 2 – 6PM ET (ESPN2)

Tuesday, Sept. 22: Game 2 – 8PM ET (ESPN2)

Thursday, Sept. 24: Game 3 – 7:30PM ET (ESPN2)

Thursday, Sept. 24: Game 3 – 9:30PM ET (ESPN2)

Sunday, Sept. 27: Game 4 (if necessary) – 1PM ET (ESPN)

Sunday, Sept. 27: Game 4 (if necessary) – 3PM ET (ABC)

Tuesday, Sept. 29: Game 5 (if necessary) – 7PM ET (ESPN2)

Tuesday, Sept. 29: Game 5 (if necessary) – 9PM ET (ESPN2)

FINALS – Best-of-Five Series (2-2-1)

Friday, October 2: Game 1 – 7PM ET (ESPN2)

Sunday, October 4: Game 2 – 3PM ET (ABC)

Tuesday, October 6: Game 3 – 7PM ET (ESPN)

Thursday, October 8: Game 4 (if necessary) – 7PM ET (ESPN2)

Sunday, October 11: Game 5 (if necessary) – 3PM ET (ABC)

Related

Comments