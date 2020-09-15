ACC leads all conferences with 22 on WNBA playoff rosters
The 2020 WNBA Playoffs tip off Tuesday night, and the 22 former ACC women’s basketball student-athletes on competing team rosters are the most of any conference.
The ACC has at least one former student-athlete on seven of the eight playoff teams, headlined by six players on the Las Vegas Aces. The conference’s 22 players are eight more than the next-closest conference.
It marks the second consecutive year that the ACC has had more players on playoff rosters than any other conference.
The first round features the No. 5 seed Phoenix Mercury against the No. 8 seed Washington Mystics, and No. 6 seed Chicago Sky playing the No. 7 seed Connecticut Sun. In the second round, the No. 3 seed Los Angeles Sparks play the lowest-seeded first-round winner and the No. 4 seed Minnesota Lynx will await the other first-round winner.
The first and second rounds are single elimination, and teams will be reseeded after both rounds.
The Las Vegas Aces and the Seattle Storm are seeded No. 1 and 2, respectively, and receive a double bye into the semifinal round.
The semifinals feature a best-of-five format, with the No. 1 overall seed (Las Vegas) playing the lowest remaining seed and the No. 2 overall seed (Seattle) meeting the remaining team. The No. 1 and 2 seeds will host Games 1, 2 and 5, and the lower-seeded teams will host Games 3 and 4 in their respective series.
The WNBA Finals remain best-of-five and follow the same 2-2-1 format.
For more information on the 2020 WNBA Playoffs or to view the complete schedule, click here.
ACC alums on WNBA Playoff teams
Connecticut Sun
Beatrice Mompremier, F, Miami
Jasmine Thomas, G, Duke
Las Vegas Aces
Lindsay Allen, G, Notre Dame
Dearica Hamby, F, Wake Forest
Kayla McBride, G, Notre Dame
Angel McCoughtry, G/F, Louisville
Carolyn Swords, C, Boston College
Jackie Young, G, Notre Dame
Los Angeles Sparks
Chelsea Gray, G, Duke
Tierra Ruffin-Pratt, G/F, North Carolina
Brittney Sykes, G, Syracuse
Riquna Williams, G, Miami
Minnesota Lynx
Kayla Alexander, C, Syracuse
Lexie Brown, G, Duke
Shenise Johnson, G, Miami
Phoenix Mercury
Jessica Breland, F, North Carolina
Skylar Diggins-Smith, G, Notre Dame
Brianna Turner, F, Notre Dame
Seattle Storm
Natasha Howard, F, Florida State
Jewell Loyd, G, Notre Dame
Washington Mystics
Myisha Hines-Allen, F, Louisville
Kiara Leslie, G, NC State
Playoff Schedule
FIRST ROUND – Elimination games
Tuesday, Sept. 15: (7) Connecticut Sun vs. (6) Chicago Sky – 7PM ET (ESPN2)
Tuesday, Sept. 15: (8) Washington Mystics vs. (5) Phoenix Mercury – 9PM ET (ESPN2)
SECOND ROUND – Elimination games
Thursday, Sept. 17: TBD vs. (4) Minnesota Lynx – 7PM ET (ESPN2)
Thursday, Sept. 17: TBD vs. (3) Los Angeles Sparks – 9PM ET (ESPN2)
SEMIFINALS – Best-of-Five Series (2-2-1)
Sunday, Sept. 20: Game 1 – 1PM ET (ESPN)
Sunday, Sept. 20: Game 1 – 3PM ET (ABC)
Tuesday, Sept. 22: Game 2 – 6PM ET (ESPN2)
Tuesday, Sept. 22: Game 2 – 8PM ET (ESPN2)
Thursday, Sept. 24: Game 3 – 7:30PM ET (ESPN2)
Thursday, Sept. 24: Game 3 – 9:30PM ET (ESPN2)
Sunday, Sept. 27: Game 4 (if necessary) – 1PM ET (ESPN)
Sunday, Sept. 27: Game 4 (if necessary) – 3PM ET (ABC)
Tuesday, Sept. 29: Game 5 (if necessary) – 7PM ET (ESPN2)
Tuesday, Sept. 29: Game 5 (if necessary) – 9PM ET (ESPN2)
FINALS – Best-of-Five Series (2-2-1)
Friday, October 2: Game 1 – 7PM ET (ESPN2)
Sunday, October 4: Game 2 – 3PM ET (ABC)
Tuesday, October 6: Game 3 – 7PM ET (ESPN)
Thursday, October 8: Game 4 (if necessary) – 7PM ET (ESPN2)
Sunday, October 11: Game 5 (if necessary) – 3PM ET (ABC)