ACC Jacobs Blocking Trophy goes to Louisville’s Mekhi Becton

Louisville junior offensive tackle Mekhi Becton has been voted the winner of the 2019 Jacobs Blocking Trophy.

The Jacobs Blocking Trophy has been awarded annually since 1953 to the player selected the most outstanding blocker in the ACC by a poll of the league’s head coaches and defensive coordinators.

The trophy is given in memory of William P. Jacobs, who served as president of Presbyterian College from 1935 to 1945. Becton will be recognized next weekend during activities surrounding the 2019 ACC Football Championship Game between Clemson and Virginia, which is set for Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m. at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium.

Becton is the first Cardinal to earn the trophy since Louisville joined the ACC in 2014.

“I’m really proud of Mekhi and extremely happy for him because of all the hard work he put into this season,” Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield said. “Mekhi has had a tremendous year and deserves this outstanding recognition as one of the top blockers in the ACC. He has been a leader for our offensive line and our offense as a whole, and to be recognized for his accomplishments by members of this league is a great honor for Mekhi.

“To be the first Louisville player to win the Jacobs Blocking Trophy is truly a testament to the type of person and player Mehki has been this season.”

Becton, a 6’7″, 369-pound native of Highland Springs, Va., is a three-year starter for the Cardinals. He is a key player in a Louisville unit that leads the ACC in offensive efficiency (169.3) while averaging more than 442 yards per game.

The Cardinals rank third among ACC teams in rushing yards per game (214.4) and fourth in points scored (32.7 per game).

Becton earned ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week honors on Oct. 7 following the Cardinals’ 41-39 win over Boston College and was credited with seven knockdown blocks in a late-season 56-34 win over Syracuse.

