ACC has three teams in Top 5: Polls

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Virginia moves up a spot to #2, with Duke and North Carolina joining the ‘Hoos in providing an ACC feel to this week’s Top 5.

Both the AP and coaches’ polls agree this week on the top five teams in the land. Gonzaga (27-2) is in the top spot, replacing Duke (24-3), which lost on Wednesday to North Carolina (22-5).

The Tar Heels moved up to the fifth spot in both polls on the strength of that win and a win on Saturday over Florida State, which had been on an eight-game winning streak heading into the weekend.

UVA, Duke and UNC are all tied atop the ACC standings with identical 12-2 records, with four games left in the regular season.

FSU (21-6) held at #17 in the coaches poll, but dropped two spots in the AP poll, with the loss at Carolina.

Virginia Tech (21-6), which hosts Duke Tuesday night, dropped a spot, to #19, in the coaches poll, but held at #20 in the AP poll.

Louisville (18-10) is the sixth ACC team in the polls this week. Despite losing both of its games last week (at Syracuse, at home to UVA) by double-digits, the Cardinals dropped just two spots in the coaches poll, to #24, though they did fall completely out of the AP poll.

Story by Chris Graham

Related Content

Shop Google