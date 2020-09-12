ACC quickly gets UVA a September game: ‘Hoos to host Duke on Sept. 26

The ACC, moving quickly after the UVA-Virginia Tech Sept. 19 season opener was postponed due to COVID-19 issues at Tech, has found the ‘Hoos a game in the month of September.

Virginia will open on Sept. 26 at home against Duke.

The ‘Hoos and Blue Devils had been scheduled to play in Charlottesville on Nov. 14.

Both had open dates for the weekend of Sept. 26 anyway.

Even so, kudos to the ACC, and to Duke, for getting things done in a couple of hours on a Saturday morning.

“I appreciate the quick action taken by the ACC and the willingness of Duke University to reschedule this game,” UVA Athletics Director Carla Williams said. “It was really important for the players to have the opportunity to compete given the commitment they have shown each other and the program over the last few months.”

Duke will have already played two games by that point. The Blue Devils open today at Notre Dame, and get Boston College next week.

After having had the Virginia Tech game postponed, Virginia was looking at the possibility of not getting a game until its scheduled Oct. 3 game at Clemson.

UVA, Tech and the ACC are still working on rescheduling their game. It’s looking more and more like it has to be Dec. 12, with the absence of open dates preceding.

Story by Chris Graham

