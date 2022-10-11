ACC Football Week 7: Game times, TV, betting lines for limited four-game slate

With six ACC teams on byes this week – Boston College, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Pitt, Virginia and Wake Forest – we have just four games on the slate for Week 7.

One of them is a Top 25 matchup – #13 NC State at #18 Syracuse.

Here are the deets:

Time, TV, SiriusXM, App/Web

Miami (2-3, 0-1) at Virginia Tech (2-4, 1-2), 12:30 p.m., RSN, 138 or 193, 955

Series: Miami leads series, 24-15; Last meeting: Miami, 38-26 (2021)

RSN: Tom Werme (play-by-play), James Bates (analyst), Wiley Ballard (sideline)

Line: Miami -7

Over-under: 46.5

What Vegas thinks the score should be-ish: Miami 27, Virginia Tech 20

No. 13 NC State (5-1, 1-1) at No. 18 Syracuse (5-0, 2-0), 3:30 p.m., ACCN, 138 or 193, 955

Series: NC State leads series, 13-2; Last meeting: NC State, 41-17 (2021)

ACCN: Mike Monaco (play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst), Kelsey Riggs (sideline)

Line: Syracuse -3.5

Over-under: 44

What Vegas thinks the score should be-ish: Syracuse 24, NC State 20

No. 4 Clemson (6-0, 4-0) at Florida State (4-2, 2-2), 7:30 p.m., ABC, 138 or 193, 955

Series: Florida State leads series, 20-14; Last meeting: Clemson, 30-20 (2021)

ABC: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Holly Rowe (sideline)

Line: Clemson -3.5

Over-under: 51

What Vegas thinks the score should be-ish: Clemson 28, Florida State 24

No. 25 North Carolina (5-1, 2-0) at Duke (4-2, 1-1), 8 p.m., ACCN, 85, 85

Series: North Carolina leads series, 63-49-4; Last meeting: North Carolina, 38-7 (2021)

ACCN: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Roddy Jones (analyst), Taylor Davis (sideline)

Line: North Carolina -7

Over-under: 67

What Vegas thinks the score should be-ish: North Carolina 37, Duke 30