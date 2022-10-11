Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
acc football week 7 game times tv betting lines for limited four game slate
Sports

ACC Football Week 7: Game times, TV, betting lines for limited four-game slate

Sports Desk
Last updated:
acc football
(© Jamie Lamor Thompson – Shutterstock)

With six ACC teams on byes this week – Boston College, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Pitt, Virginia and Wake Forest – we have just four games on the slate for Week 7.

One of them is a Top 25 matchup – #13 NC State at #18 Syracuse.

Here are the deets:

Time, TV, SiriusXM, App/Web

Miami (2-3, 0-1) at Virginia Tech (2-4, 1-2), 12:30 p.m., RSN, 138 or 193, 955
Series: Miami leads series, 24-15; Last meeting: Miami, 38-26 (2021)
RSN: Tom Werme (play-by-play), James Bates (analyst), Wiley Ballard (sideline)
Line: Miami -7
Over-under: 46.5
What Vegas thinks the score should be-ish: Miami 27, Virginia Tech 20

No. 13 NC State (5-1, 1-1) at No. 18 Syracuse (5-0, 2-0), 3:30 p.m., ACCN, 138 or 193, 955
Series: NC State leads series, 13-2; Last meeting: NC State, 41-17 (2021)
ACCN: Mike Monaco (play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst), Kelsey Riggs (sideline)
Line: Syracuse -3.5
Over-under: 44
What Vegas thinks the score should be-ish: Syracuse 24, NC State 20

No. 4 Clemson (6-0, 4-0) at Florida State (4-2, 2-2), 7:30 p.m., ABC, 138 or 193, 955
Series: Florida State leads series, 20-14; Last meeting: Clemson, 30-20 (2021)
ABC: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Holly Rowe (sideline)
Line: Clemson -3.5
Over-under: 51
What Vegas thinks the score should be-ish: Clemson 28, Florida State 24

No. 25 North Carolina (5-1, 2-0) at Duke (4-2, 1-1), 8 p.m., ACCN, 85, 85
Series: North Carolina leads series, 63-49-4; Last meeting: North Carolina, 38-7 (2021)
ACCN: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Roddy Jones (analyst), Taylor Davis (sideline)
Line: North Carolina -7
Over-under: 67
What Vegas thinks the score should be-ish: North Carolina 37, Duke 30

Sports Desk

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

yesli vega

Was Joe Biden legitimately elected? Yesli Vega still can’t say one way or the other
Chris Graham
rocktown trails cyclist
,

Online guide connects outdoor enthusiasts to Harrisonburg, Rockingham County trails
Crystal Graham

Outdoor enthusiasts looking to enjoy some of the many excellent trails in and around The Friendly City now have an easy-to-use tool to help them plan their adventure.

uva hotel groundbreaking
,

University of Virginia breaks ground on new hotel and conference center, slated to open spring 2025
Crystal Graham

The University of Virginia and its partners have broken ground on a new 223,000-square-foot hotel and conference center in Charlottesville, which is targeting a spring 2025 debut.

economy job

Quiet firing: Are you falling victim to the latest work trend?
Rebecca Barnabi
Josh Throneburg

Josh Throneburg TV ad, ‘Lonely,’ puts focus on how Bob Good agenda attacks family core
News Desk
donald trump

Tom H. Hastings: Do you want to live in a dictatorship?
Columns & Op/Eds
washington commanders
,

Rivera sticking with Wentz: Commanders may regret decisions to go with both
Roger Gonzalez