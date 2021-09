ACC Football: Week 3 schedule, TV/SXM, betting lines

Friday, Sept. 17

Time, TV, Sirius, XM, App/Web

UCF (2-0) at Louisville (1-1), 7:30 p.m., ESPN, 81, 81, 81

Series: Tied, 1-1; Last meeting: UCF, 38-35 (2013)

ESPN: Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Andre Ware (analyst), Paul Carcaterra (sideline)

Line: Central Florida -7

Saturday, Sept. 18

Time, TV, Sirius, XM, App/Web

Boston College (2-0) at Temple (1-1), Noon, ESPNU, 99, 203, 966

Series: Boston College leads series, 29-7-2; Last meeting: Boston College,45-35 (2018)

ESPNU: Brian Custer (play-by-play), Kelly Stouffer (analyst), Lauren Sisler (sideline)

Line: Boston College -16

Michigan State (2-0) at No. 24 Miami (1-1), Noon, ABC, 85, 85, 85

Series: Miami leads, 4-0; Last Meeting: Miami, 26-20 (1989)

ABC: Joe Tessitore (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analyst), Katie George (sideline)

Line: Miami -6.5

Western Michigan (1-1) at Pitt (2-0), Noon, RSN, 111, 193, 955

Series: First meeting

RSN: Tom Werme (play-by-play), James Bates (analyst), Lyndsay Rowley (reporter)

Line: Pitt -15

Albany (0-2) at Syracuse (1-1), Noon, ACCN, 132, 194, 956

Series: First meeting

ACCN: Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Mark Herzlich (analyst), Jalyn Johnson (sideline)

Line:

No. 15 Virginia Tech (2-0) at West Virginia (1-1), Noon, FS1, 94, 210, 968

Series: West Virginia leads series, 28-23-1; Last meeting: Virginia Tech, 31-24 (2017)

FS1: Cory Provus (play-by-play) and Devin Gardner (analyst)

Line: West Virginia -3

Georgia Tech (1-1) at No. 6 Clemson (1-1), 3:30 p.m., ABC, 85, 85, 85

Series: Georgia Tech leads, 50-33-2; Last meeting: Clemson, 73-7 (2020)

ABC: Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Dan Orlovsky (analyst), Kris Budden (sideline)

Line: Clemson -28.5

Florida State (0-2) at Wake Forest (2-0), 3:30 p.m., ESPN, 111, 193, 955

Series: Florida State leads series, 30-7-1; Last meeting: Wake Forest, 22-20 (2019)

ESPN: Mark Jones (play-by-play), Robert Griffin III (analyst), Quint Kessenich (sideline)

Line: Wake Forest -5.5

Northwestern (1-1) at Duke (1-1), 4 p.m., ACCN, 132, 194, 956

Series: Tied, 10-10; Last meeting: Duke, 21-7 (2017)

ACCN: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Roddy Jones (analyst), Lericia Harris (sideline)”

Line: Northwestern -3

Virginia (2-0) at No. 21 North Carolina (1-1), 7:30 p.m., ACCN, 85, 85, 85

Series: North Carolina leads series, 63-58-4; Last meeting: Virginia, 44-41 (2020)

ACCN: Dave O’Brien (play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst), Kelsey Riggs (sideline)

Line: North Carolina -9

Furman (2-0) at NC State (1-1), 7:30 p.m., RSN, 111, 193, 955

Series: Furman leads series, 8-5-4; Last meeting: NC State, 49-16 (2017)

RSN: Evan Lepler (play-by-play), Charles Arbuckle (analyst), Ashley ShahAhmadi (sideline)

Line: TBD