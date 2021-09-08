ACC Football: Week 2 schedule, betting lines, news and notes

ACC Week 2 Schedule

Friday, Sept. 10

Time, TV, Sirius, XM, App/Web

North Carolina A&T at Duke, 8 p.m., ACCN, 84, 84, 84

Series: Duke leads series, 1-0; Last meeting: Duke, 45-13 (2019)

ACCN: Matt Barrie (play-by-play), Eric Mac Lain (analyst), Bridget Condon (sideline)

Line: TBD

Saturday, Sept. 11

Time, TV, Sirius, XM, App/Web

Illinois at Virginia, 11 a.m., ACCN, 133, 193, 955

Series: Illinois leads series, 2-0; Last meeting: Illinois, 63-21 (1999)

ACCN: Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Mark Herzlich (analyst), Jalyn Johnson (sideline)

Line: Virginia -10

Kennesaw State at Georgia Tech, Noon, RSN, 108, 202, 965

Series: First meeting

RSN: Bob Rathbun (play-by-play), Brian Jordan (analyst), Lyndsay Rowley (sideline)

Line: TBD

Pitt at Tennessee, Noon, ESPN, 135, 191, 962

Series: Pitt leads series, 2-0; Last meeting: Pitt, 13-3 (1983)

ESPN: Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (analyst), Tom Luginbill (sideline)

Line: Pitt -3.5

Norfolk State at Wake Forest, Noon, ACCNX, 99, 194, 956

Series: First meeting

ACCNX: Drew Carter (play-by-play), Tom Ramsey (analyst)

Line: TBD

Rutgers at Syracuse, 2 p.m., ACCN, 133, 193, 955

Series: Syracuse leads series, 30-12-1; Last meeting: Rutgers, 23-15 (2012)

ACCN: : Mike Couzens (play-by-play), Dustin Fox (analyst), Dana Boyle (sideline)

Line: Rutgers -2.5

Middle Tennessee at No. 19 Virginia Tech, 2 p.m., ACCNX, 119, 203, 966

Series: First meeting

ACCNX: Bill Roth (play-by-play), Eddie Royal (analyst)

Line: Virginia Tech -19.5

Boston College at UMass, 3:30 p.m., NESN+, 108, 202, 965

Series: BC leads series, 22-5-1; Last meeting: BC, 55-21 (2018)

NESN+/FloSports.TV: Jay Burnham (play-by-play), Andy Gresh (analyst), Matt Goldstein (sideline)

Line: Boston College -37

South Carolina State at No. 6 Clemson, 5 p.m., ACCN, 133, 193, 955

Series: Clemson leads series, 4-0; Last meeting: Clemson, 59-0 (2016)

ACCN: Dave O’Brien (play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst), Kelsey Riggs (sideline)

Eastern Kentucky at Louisville, 7 p.m., ACCNX, , 207, 967

Series: Louisville leads series, 19-8-1; Last meeting: Louisville, 42-0 (2019)

ACCNX: Roy Philpott (play-by-play), Forrest Conoly (analyst)

Line: TBD

Appalachian State at No. 22 Miami, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Series: Miami leads series, 1-0; Last meeting: Miami, 45-10 (2016)

ESPNU: Clay Matvick (play-by-play), Rocky Boiman (analyst), Tiffany Blackmon (sideline)

Line: Miami -8.5

NC State at Mississippi State, 7 p.m., ESPN2, 134, 190, 961

Series: Series tied, 3-3; Last meeting: Mississippi State, 55-28 (2015)

ESPN2: Anish Shroff (play-by-play), Mike Golic, Jr. (analyst), Taylor McGregor (sideline)

Line: NC State -2.5

Georgia State at No. 24 North Carolina, 7:30 p.m., RSN, 99, 194, 956

Series: First meeting

RSN: Tom Werme (play-by-play), James Bates (analyst), Abby Labar (sideline)

Line: North Carolina -26

Jacksonville State at Florida State, 8 p.m., ACCN, 133, 193, 955

Series: Florida State leads series, 2-1; Last meeting: Florida State, 41-24 (2020)

ACCN: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Roddy Jones (analyst), Lericia Harris (sideline)

Line: TBD

ACC News and Notes

The second week of the ACC football schedule is highlighted by four games against Power 5 competition, including two against the Big Ten and two against the SEC. Virginia hosts Illinois at 11 a.m. on ACCN; Pitt travels to Tennessee for a noon kickoff on ESPN; Syracuse hosts Rutgers at 2 p.m. on ACCN; and NC State visits Mississippi State at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

Five games this weekend will be televised by ACC Network, including Friday night’s game between Duke and North Carolina A&T at 8 p.m. Following the Virginia (11 a.m.) and Syracuse (2 p.m.) games, Clemson will host South Carolina State at 5 p.m. and Florida State welcomes Jacksonville State at 8 p.m.

Virginia is slated to play four of its first five games under the lights this season, but the Cavaliers get an early start this Saturday when they welcome Illinois of the Big Ten for an 11 a.m. kickoff. It is the first regular-season meeting between the programs. The teams met previously in the 1990 Citrus Bowl and the 1999 MicronPC.com Bowl.

Pitt faces Tennessee for the first time in 38 years in the “Johnny Majors Classic” in honor of the legendary coach and player. Majors played at Tennessee and later led Pitt to the 1976 national championship before returning to Knoxville to coach. This is Pitt’s third visit to Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium, but the first since winning a pair of games on the Vols’ home turf in 1980 and 1983. Both of the Panthers’ wins over the Vols came with Majors on the Tennessee sidelines. The Panthers are seeking their second straight 2-0 start.

Syracuse faces Rutgers for the 43rd time in a series that began in 1914 and was last played in 2012, when both schools were members of the Big East Conference. This year’s game was originally slated to be the second-half of a home-and-home set, but the Orange’s scheduled trip to Rutgers last season was canceled due to the pandemic. Rutgers seeks its third consecutive win in the series and its seventh in the last nine meetings. The teams met every year from 1980 through 2012, with eight of Rutgers’ 12 wins in the series coming since 1999.

NC State visits Mississippi State for only the second time and the first since posting a 6-0 win in Starkville in 1931. Like many home-and-home series that were scheduled nationally, this one was altered by the COVID-19 pandemic as the Bulldogs’ slated trip to Raleigh last season was canceled. The three most recent meetings between the teams have been in bowl games – 1963 Liberty Bowl (Philadelphia), 1995 Peach Bowl (Atlanta) and 2015 Belk Bowl (Charlotte).

ACC teams play four other games this week against FBS competition. Virginia Tech hosts Middle Tennessee at 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra; Boston College welcomes UMass to Chestnut Hill at 3:30 p.m. on RSN; Miami hosts Appalachian State at 7 p.m. on ESPNU; and North Carolina hosts Georgia State at 7:30 p.m. on RSN.

Saturday night’s Clemson-Georgia game on ABC averaged nearly 8M viewers, which is on track to become the second-most viewed game on any network in the last 15 years. The Miami-Alabama game at 3:30 p.m. averaged more than 5M viewers.

ESPN’s Florida State-Notre Dame game averaged 7.1M viewers and was the second-most viewed opening week Sunday game on record (since 1996).

No. 6 Clemson, No. 19 Virginia Tech, No. 22 Miami and No. 24 North Carolina are ranked in the AP Top 25 poll (Sept. 7). NC State, Boston College and Florida State are receiving votes. The Tigers have been ranked in 104 consecutive AP polls, the second-longest active streak in the country. This is the sixth straight season the Hokies have been ranked for at least one week.

In the USA Today AFCA coaches top 25 poll, Clemson is No. 6, Virginia Tech is No. 21, North Carolina is No. 22 and Miami is No. 24. NC State, Florida State, Pitt, Boston College and Virginia are receiving votes.