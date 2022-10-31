ACC Football Week 10: Early look at schedule, TV, betting lines for this weekend’s slate

Duke (5-3, 2-2) at Boston College (2-6, 1-4)

Friday, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Series: Boston College leads series, 5-3; Last meeting: Boston College, 26-6 (2020)

ESPN2: Clay Matvick (play-by-play), Rocky Boiman (analyst), Dawn Davenport (sideline)

Duke travels to Boston College on Friday (7 p.m./ESPN2) looking for its sixth win of the season. A tightly contested series has seen the outcome decided by five points or fewer in five of the last six meetings. BC has won three of the five meetings between the teams since joining the conference, including a 26-6 victory at Duke in 2020, which was head coach Jeff Hafley’s debut. Duke is second in the ACC and 21st in the country in rushing yards per game.

Line: Duke -9.5

Over/under: 47.5

Final score range: Duke 28, Boston College 19

No. 17 North Carolina (7-1, 4-0) at Virginia (3-5, 1-4)

Saturday, noon, ACCN

Series: North Carolina leads series, 64-58-4; Last meeting: North Carolina, 59-39 (2021)

ACCN: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Roddy Jones (analyst), Taylor Davis (sideline)

No. 17 North Carolina kicks off Saturday’s ACC slate at Virginia (Noon/ACCN) in what is known as the “Oldest Rivalry in the South.” Saturday’s game will mark the 127th meeting between the programs and the 52nd in Charlottesville. UVA is 27-24 in previous home games versus the Tar Heels, while UNC holds an overall 36-31-1 edge in ACC play. North Carolina is averaging a league-best 41.8 points per game, while Virginia is holding opponents to 21.5 points.

Line: UNC -8

Over/under: 59

Final score range: UNC 34, UVA 26

Georgia Tech (3-5, 2-3) at Virginia Tech (2-6, 1-4)

Saturday, 12:30 p.m., RSN

Series: Virginia Tech leads series, 11-7; Last meeting: Virginia Tech, 26-17 (2021)

RSN: Tom Werme (play-by-play), James Bates (analyst), Wiley Ballard (sideline)

Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech face off Saturday (12:30 p.m./RSN) with both teams looking to get back in the win column. Virginia Tech has won the last two series meetings between the Coastal Division teams, but the teams are 4-4 all-time in games played in Blacksburg, and the Yellow Jackets have won their last three visits to Lane Stadium. Only three games in the series since 2007 have been decided by double-digits, and seven of the 18 all-time meetings between the programs have been decided by six points or less.

Line: Virginia Tech -3.5

Over/under: 40.5

Final score range: Virginia Tech 22, Georgia Tech 19

No. 22 Syracuse (6-2, 3-1) at Pitt (4-4, 1-3)

Saturday, 3:30 p.m., ACCN

Series: Pitt leads series, 42-31-3; Last meeting: Pitt, 31-14 (2021)

ACCN: Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Mark Herzlich (analyst), Lericia Harris (sideline)

No. 22 Syracuse looks to stop a two-game losing streak when it travels to Pitt Saturday (3:30 p.m./ACCN). Pitt owns four consecutive wins over the Orange in the long-standing rivalry and has taken eight of nine ACC meetings.

Line: Pitt -3.5

Over/under: 50.5

Final score range: Pitt 27, Syracuse 24

No. 5 Clemson (8-0) at Notre Dame (5-3)

Saturday, 7:30 p.m., NBC

Series: Clemson leads series, 4-2; Last meeting: Clemson, 30-14 (2021)

NBC: Jac Collinsworth (play-by-play), Jason Garrett (analyst), Zora Stephenson (sideline)

No. 5 Clemson travels to Notre Dame for just the third time Saturday evening (7:30 p.m./NBC). This is the first meeting between the teams since the memorable 2020 season, when Notre Dame competed as an ACC football member during the COVID-19 pandemic. The squads split a pair of meetings, with the Fighting Irish winning the regular-season game at South Bend by a 47-40 score in double-overtime and Clemson claiming the ACC Football Championship Game in Charlotte, 30-14.

Line: Clemson -3.5

Over/under: 47.5

Final score range: Clemson 26, Notre Dame 22

Florida State (5-3, 3-3) at Miami (4-4, 2-2)

Saturday, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Series: Miami leads series, 35-31; Last meeting: Florida State, 31-28 (2021)

ABC: Joe Tessitore (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analyst), Katie George (sideline)

Florida State can earn bowl eligibility for the first time since 2019 with a win over Miami on Saturday (7:30 p.m./ABC). The teams meet for the 67th time in the rivalry series which was first played in 1951. Florida State snapped a four-game losing streak versus the Hurricanes last season with a 31-28 win in Tallahassee with a dramatic closing drive for the winning touchdown.

Line: FSU -7.5

Over/under: 53

Final score range: FSU 30, Miami 23

James Madison (5-2) at Louisville (5-3)

Saturday, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

Series: First Meeting

ESPNU: Drew Carter (play-by-play), Mike Glennon (analyst)

In non-conference action, Louisville takes on James Madison, who is competing in FBS for the first time in 2022. Louisville is seeking its first four game win streak since the 2016 season. JMU won its first five games of the season and climbed to No. 25 in the AP poll before consecutive losses to Georgia Southern and Marshall. Louisville is undefeated against non-conference opponents this year, including a 20-14 win at UCF, who is now ranked in the AP poll.

Line: Louisville -7.5

Over/under: 54

Final score range: Louisville 31, JMU 23

No. 20 Wake Forest (6-2, 2-2) at No. 21 NC State (6-2, 2-2)

Saturday, 8 p.m., ACCN

Series: NC State leads series, 67-42-6; Last meeting: Wake Forest, 45-42 (2021)

ACCN: Dave O’Brien (play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst), Kelsey Riggs (sideline)

No. 20 Wake Forest and No. 21 NC State meet for just the third time as ranked teams Saturday night at 8 p.m. on ACC Network. This is the 116th meeting in a rivalry that dates back to 1895 and has been played consecutively every year since 1910. The Demon Deacons have won four of the last five meetings.

Line: Wake Forest -5

Over/under: 54

Final score range: Wake Forest 30, NC State 25