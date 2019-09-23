ACC Football Schedule: Week 5 game times, TV networks
Friday, Sept. 27
Time, TV, Sirius, XM, App/Web
Duke (2-1, 0-0) at Virginia Tech (2-1, 0-1), 7 p.m., ESPN, 84, 84, 84
Series: Virginia Tech leads series, 17-9; Last meeting: Virginia Tech, 31-14 (2018)
ESPN: Dave Lamont (play-by-play), Gene Chizik (analyst), Dr. Jerry Punch (sideline)
Saturday, Sept. 28
Time, TV, Sirius, XM, App/Web
Holy Cross (1-2) at Syracuse (2-2), Noon, ACCN, 138, 193, 955
Series: Syracuse leads series, 23-5; Last meeting: Syracuse, 5-3 (1973)
ACCN: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Roddy Jones (analyst), Eric Wood (sideline)
Delaware (3-1) at Pitt (2-2), 12:30 p.m., RSN, 99, 194, 956
Series: Pitt leads series, 1-0; Last meeting: Pitt, 62-0 (2014)
RSN: Tom Werme (play-by-play), James Bates (analyst), Lyndsay Rowley (sideline)
No. 18 Virginia (4-0) at No. 10 Notre Dame (2-1), 3:30 p.m., NBC, 129, 129, 129
Series: Notre Dame leads series, 2-0; Last meeting: Notre Dame, 34-27 (2015)
NBC: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Doug Flutie (analyst), Kathryn Tappen (sideline), Chris Simms (sideline)
No. 1 Clemson (4-0, 2-0) at North Carolina (2-2, 1-1), 3:30 p.m., ABC, 138, 193, 955
Series: Clemson leads series, 37-19-1; Last meeting: Clemson, 45-37 (2015)
ABC: Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analyst), Tom Luginbill (sideline)
No. 24 Wake Forest (4-0, 0-0) at Boston College (3-1, 1-0), 3:30 p.m., ACCN, 111, 202, 965
Series: Boston College leads series, 14-10-2; Last meeting: Boston College, 41-34 (2018)
ACCN: Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Mark Herzlich (analyst), Kelsey Riggs (sideline)
Georgia Tech (1-2) at Temple (2-1), 3:30 p.m., CBSSN, 119, 207, 967
Series: First Meeting
CBSSN: Rich Waltz (play-by-play), Aaron Murray (analyst)
NC State (3-1, 0-0) at Florida State (2-2, 1-1), 7:30 p.m., ACCN, 138, 193, 955
Series: Florida State leads series, 26-13; Last meeting: NC State, 47-28 (2018)
ACCN: Dave O’Brien (play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst), Lericia Harris (sideline)
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.