ACC Football Schedule: Week 3 games, times, TV networks

Published Monday, Sep. 9, 2019, 6:09 pm

ACC NetworkFriday, Sept. 13

Time, TV, Sirius, XM, App/Web

North Carolina (2-0) at Wake Forest (2-0), 6 p.m., ESPN, 134, 193, 955
First ever non-conference game between two ACC teams
Series: UNC leads, 69-35-2; Last meeting: UNC, 50-14 (2015)
ESPN: Adam Amin, Matt Hasselbeck, Pat McAfee, Molly McGrath

Kansas (1-1) at Boston College (2-0), 7:30 p.m., ACCN, 81, 81, 81
Series: First meeting
ACCN: Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Kelsey Riggs

Saturday, Sept. 14

Time, TV, Sirius, XM, App/Web

NC State (2-0) at West Virginia (1-1), Noon, FS1, 105, 382, 971
Series: Tied, 5-5; Last meeting: NC State, 23-7 (2010)5,
FS1: Eric Collins, Ben Leber

Pitt (1-1) at No. 13 Penn State (2-0), Noon, ABC, 81, 81, 81
Series: Penn State leads, 52-43-4; Last meeting: PSU, 51-6 (2018)
ABC: Chris Fowler, Todd Blackledge, Holly Rowe

Furman (1-1) at Virginia Tech (1-1), Noon, ACCN, 135, 193, 955
Series: Virginia Tech leads, 6-0; Last meeting: Virginia Tech, 42-3 (2015)
ACCN: Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Eric Wood

The Citadel (0-2) at Georgia Tech (1-1), 12:30 p.m., RSN, 108, 194, 956
Series: Georgia Tech leads, 10-0; Last meeting: GT, 35-7 (2001)
RSN: Tom Werme, James Bates, Lyndsay Rowley

Louisville (1-1) at Western Kentucky (1-1), 4 p.m., Stadium, 108, 194, 956
Series: Louisville leads, 20-12; Last meeting: Louisville, 20-17 (2018)
Stadium: Josh Appel, Jordan Palmer

Bethune-Cookman (1-0) at Miami (0-2), 4 p.m., ACCN, 135, 193, 955
Series: Miami leads, 4-0; Last meeting: Miami, 41-13 (2017)
ACCN: Bill Roth, John Congemi, Dr. Jerry Punch

Duke (1-1) at Middle Tennessee (1-1), 7 p.m., Facebook, 94, 210, 268
Series: First meeting
Facebook: Chris Hassel, A.J. Hawk

Florida State (1-1) at Virginia (2-0), 7:30 p.m., ACCN, 135, 193, 955
Series: Florida State leads, 15-3; Last meeting: FSU, 34-20 (2014)
ACCN: Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Katie George

No. 1 Clemson (2-0) at Syracuse (1-1), 7:30 p.m., ABC, 84, 84, 84
Series: Clemson leads, 5-2; Last meeting: Clemson, 27-23 (2018)
ABC: Sean McDonough, Kirk Herbstreit, Maria Taylor



