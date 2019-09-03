ACC Football Schedule: Week 2 game times, networks
Friday, Sept. 6
Time, TV, Sirius, XM, App/Web
William & Mary (1-0) at Virginia (1-0), 8 p.m., ACCN, 78, 193, 955
Series: Virginia leads, 29-6-1; Last meeting: Virginia, 28-10 (2017)
ACCN: Anish Shroff, Ahmad Brooks, Kris Budden
Wake Forest (1-0) at Rice (0-1), 8 p.m., CBSSN, 81, 81, 81
Series: Tied, 1-1-1; Last meeting: Wake Forest, 56-24 (2018)
CBSSN: Ben Holden, Ross Rucker
Saturday, Sept. 7
Time, TV, Sirius, XM, App/Web
Ohio (1-0) at Pitt (0-1), 11 a.m., ACCN, 133, 193, 955
Series: Pitt leads, 7-1; Last meeting: Ohio, 16-10 (2005)
ACCN: Clay Matvick, John Congemi, Dr. Jerry Punch
No. 21/22 Syracuse (1-0) at Maryland (1-0), Noon, ESPN, 105, 201, 964
Series: Syracuse leads, 19-15-2; Last meeting: Maryland, 34-20 (2014)
ESPN: Mark Jones, Dusty Dvoracek, Olivia Dekker
Old Dominion (1-0) at Virginia Tech (0-1), Noon, ESPNU, 108, 194, 956
Series: Tied, 1-1; Last meeting: Old Dominion, 49-35 (2018)
ESPNU: Mike Couzens, Kirk Morrison
Western Carolina (0-1) at NC State (1-0), 12:30 p.m., RSN, 106, 202, 966
Series: NC State leads, 6-0; Last meeting: NC State, 48-7 (2010)
RSN: Tom Werme, James Bates, Stormy Buonantony
South Florida (0-1) at Georgia Tech (0-1), 2 p.m., ACCN, 133, 193, 955
Series: South Florida leads, 1-0; Last meeting: USF, 49-38 (2018)
ACCN: Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Eric Wood
Richmond (1-0) at Boston College (1-0), 3:30 p.m., ACCNX, 108, 194, 956
Series: Boston College leads, 4-1; Last meeting: Boston College, 24-0 (1971)
ACCNX: Doug Sherman, Matt Chatham
No. 12/11 Texas A&M (1-0) at No. 1/1 Clemson (1-0), 3:30 p.m., ABC, 81, 81, 81
Series: Texas A&M leads, 3-2; Last meeting: Clemson, 28-26 (2018)
ABC: Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Holly Rowe
ULM (1-0) at Florida State (0-1), 5 p.m., ACCN, 133, 193, 955
Series: Florida State leads, 2-0; Last meeting: Florida State, 42-10 (2017)
ACCN: Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Ed Aschoff
North Carolina A&T (1-0) at Duke (0-1), 6 p.m., ACCNX, 106, 202, 966
Series: First meeting
ACCNX: Drew Fellios, Forrest Conoly,
Eastern Kentucky (1-0) at Louisville, 7 p.m., ACCNX, 108, 194, 956
Series: Louisville leads 18-8-1; Last meeting: Louisville, 44-7 (2013)
ACCNX: Shawn Kenney, John Gregory
Miami (0-1, 0-0) at North Carolina (1-0, 0-0), 8 p.m., ACCN, 133, 193, 955
Series: Tied, 11-11; Last meeting: Miami, 47-10 (2018)
ACCN: Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Katie George
