ACC Football Schedule: Week 2 game times, networks

Published Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019, 3:16 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Friday, Sept. 6

Time, TV, Sirius, XM, App/Web

William & Mary (1-0) at Virginia (1-0), 8 p.m., ACCN, 78, 193, 955

Series: Virginia leads, 29-6-1; Last meeting: Virginia, 28-10 (2017)

ACCN: Anish Shroff, Ahmad Brooks, Kris Budden

Wake Forest (1-0) at Rice (0-1), 8 p.m., CBSSN, 81, 81, 81

Series: Tied, 1-1-1; Last meeting: Wake Forest, 56-24 (2018)

CBSSN: Ben Holden, Ross Rucker

Saturday, Sept. 7

Time, TV, Sirius, XM, App/Web

Ohio (1-0) at Pitt (0-1), 11 a.m., ACCN, 133, 193, 955

Series: Pitt leads, 7-1; Last meeting: Ohio, 16-10 (2005)

ACCN: Clay Matvick, John Congemi, Dr. Jerry Punch

No. 21/22 Syracuse (1-0) at Maryland (1-0), Noon, ESPN, 105, 201, 964

Series: Syracuse leads, 19-15-2; Last meeting: Maryland, 34-20 (2014)

ESPN: Mark Jones, Dusty Dvoracek, Olivia Dekker

Old Dominion (1-0) at Virginia Tech (0-1), Noon, ESPNU, 108, 194, 956

Series: Tied, 1-1; Last meeting: Old Dominion, 49-35 (2018)

ESPNU: Mike Couzens, Kirk Morrison

Western Carolina (0-1) at NC State (1-0), 12:30 p.m., RSN, 106, 202, 966

Series: NC State leads, 6-0; Last meeting: NC State, 48-7 (2010)

RSN: Tom Werme, James Bates, Stormy Buonantony

South Florida (0-1) at Georgia Tech (0-1), 2 p.m., ACCN, 133, 193, 955

Series: South Florida leads, 1-0; Last meeting: USF, 49-38 (2018)

ACCN: Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Eric Wood

Richmond (1-0) at Boston College (1-0), 3:30 p.m., ACCNX, 108, 194, 956

Series: Boston College leads, 4-1; Last meeting: Boston College, 24-0 (1971)

ACCNX: Doug Sherman, Matt Chatham

No. 12/11 Texas A&M (1-0) at No. 1/1 Clemson (1-0), 3:30 p.m., ABC, 81, 81, 81

Series: Texas A&M leads, 3-2; Last meeting: Clemson, 28-26 (2018)

ABC: Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Holly Rowe

ULM (1-0) at Florida State (0-1), 5 p.m., ACCN, 133, 193, 955

Series: Florida State leads, 2-0; Last meeting: Florida State, 42-10 (2017)

ACCN: Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Ed Aschoff

North Carolina A&T (1-0) at Duke (0-1), 6 p.m., ACCNX, 106, 202, 966

Series: First meeting

ACCNX: Drew Fellios, Forrest Conoly,

Eastern Kentucky (1-0) at Louisville, 7 p.m., ACCNX, 108, 194, 956

Series: Louisville leads 18-8-1; Last meeting: Louisville, 44-7 (2013)

ACCNX: Shawn Kenney, John Gregory

Miami (0-1, 0-0) at North Carolina (1-0, 0-0), 8 p.m., ACCN, 133, 193, 955

Series: Tied, 11-11; Last meeting: Miami, 47-10 (2018)

ACCN: Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Katie George

Like this: Like Loading...





Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.