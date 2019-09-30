ACC Football Schedule: Schedule, broadcast, lines for Week 6
Time, TV, Sirius, XM, App/Web
Boston College (3-2, 1-1) at Louisville (2-2, 0-1), 12:30 p.m., RSN, 133, 193, 955
Series: Louisville leads, 6-5; Last meeting: Boston College, 38-20 (2018),
RSN: Tom Werme (play-by-play), James Bates (analyst), Abby Labar (sideline)
Line: Louisville -4.5
Virginia Tech (2-2, 0-2) at Miami (2-2, 0-1), 3:30 p.m., ESPN, 135, 202, 965
Series: Miami leads, 22-14; Last meeting: Miami, 38-14 (2018),
ESPN: Mark Jones (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (analyst), Olivia Dekker (sideline)
Line: Miami -13.5
North Carolina (2-3, 1-1) at Georgia Tech (2-2, 0-1), 4 p.m., ACCN , 133, 193, 955
Series: Georgia Tech leads, 30-21-3; Last meeting: Georgia Tech, 38-28 (2019)
ACCN: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Roddy Jones (analyst), Eric Wood (sideline)
Line: North Carolina -10
Pitt (3-2, 0-1) at Duke (3-1, 1-0), 8 p.m., ACCN, 133, 193, 955
Series: Pitt leads, 14-9; Last meeting: Pitt, 54-45 (2018),
ACCN: Dave O’Brien (play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst), Katie George (sideline)
Line: Duke -5.5
