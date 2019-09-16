ACC Football: Schedule, game times, TV networks for Week 4

Published Monday, Sep. 16, 2019, 7:03 pm

ACC NetworkSaturday, Sept. 14

Time, TV, Sirius, XM, App/Web

Western Michigan (2-1) at Syracuse (1-2), Noon, ACCN, 134, 193, 958
Series: Syracuse leads series, 1-0; Last meeting: SU, 55-42 (2018),
ACCN: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Roddy Jones (analyst), Eric Wood (sideline)

Boston College (2-1) at Rutgers (1-1), Noon, BTN, 113, 196, 970
Series: BC leads series, 19-6-1; Last meeting: BC, 21-10 (2004),
BTN: Joe Beninati (play-by-play), Shaun O’Hara (analyst)

Elon (2-1) at Wake Forest (3-0), Noon, RSN, 111, 194, 956
Series: Wake Forest leads series, 10-0-1; Last meeting: WFU, 41-3 (2015),
RSN: Evan Lepler (play-by-play), Dave Archer (analyst), Abby Lamar (sideline)

Louisville (2-1, 0-0) at Florida State (1-2, 0-1), 3:30 p.m., ESPN, 134, 193, 955
Series: FSU leads series, 15-4; Last meeting: FSU, 28-24 (2018),
ESPN: Mark Jones (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (analyst), Olivia Dekker (analyst)

Appalachian State (2-0) at North Carolina (2-1), 3:30 p.m., RSN, 103, 202, 965
Series: UNC leads series, 1-0; Last meeting: UNC, 56-6 (1940),
RSN: Tom Werme (play-by-play), James Bates (analyst), Lyndsay Rowley (sideline)

No. 15 UCF (3-0) at Pitt (1-2), 3:30 p.m., ABC, 111, 194, 956
Game also shown on ESPN2 reverse mirror
Series: Series tied, 1-1; Last meeting: UCF, 45-14 (2018),
ABC: Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Rod Gilmore (analyst), Quint Kessenich (sideline)

Central Michigan (2-1) at Miami (1-2), 4 p.m., ACCN, 99, 203, 966
Series: First meeting,
ACCN: Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Mark Herzlich (analyst), Kelsey Riggs (sideline)

Ball State (1-2) at NC State (2-1), 7 p.m., ESPNU, 94, 210, 968
Series: First meeting,
ESPNU: Anish Shroff (play-by-play), Ahmad Brooks (analyst), Kris Budden (sideline)

Old Dominion (1-1) at No. 21 Virginia (3-0), 7 p.m., ESPN2, 111, 194, 956
Series: First meeting,
ESPN2: Kevin Brown (play-by-play), Andre Ware (analyst), Ed Aschoff (sideline)

Charlotte (2-1) at No. 1 Clemson (3-0), 7:30 p.m., ACCN, 134, 193, 955
Series: First meeting
ACCN: Dave O’Brien (play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst), Katie George (sideline)



